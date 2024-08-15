CAE Inc: Margin Improvement Unlikely To Be Enough With High Leverage And Capex Costs

Aug. 15, 2024 4:57 PM ETCAE Inc. (CAE:CA) Stock, CAE Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
639 Followers

Summary

  • CAE provides equipment and training services for civil and defense customers globally.
  • With shares down 29% over the last five years, the company has been struggling to generate margin improvement and EPS growth.
  • Q1'25 results showed revenue growth, particularly in the Civil segment, but profitability was slightly lower than expected.
  • This is a margin improvement story, but I don't' think it will be enough to make the stock attractive here, given my concerns about high interest expense and capex costs.
Male pilot talking with woman trainee pilot sitting inside a flight simulator

Portra/E+ via Getty Images

Please note all monetary figures are in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

CAE (TSX:CAE:CA) is a provider of aviation simulation equipment and training services for civil and defense customers worldwide. Over the year's shares of CAE have

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
639 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAE:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAE:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAE
--
CAE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News