Please note all monetary figures are in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

CAE (TSX:CAE:CA) is a provider of aviation simulation equipment and training services for civil and defense customers worldwide. Over the year's shares of CAE have been somewhat underwhelming with shares down about 29% over the last five years. Given the negative sentiment around the company and the company having just reported its latest quarterly earnings for Q1'25, I thought it would be interesting to take a look and see if there's any value here, particularly with shares sitting just above fresh 52-week lows. In this article, I'll dive into the latest quarterly results, provide my thoughts on the company's near-term future, and discuss the company's valuation to see if shares are worthy of investment today.

Company Overview

CAE's main business can be thought of into two segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions and Defense and Security.

In the Civil segment, they provide comprehensive training for pilots and aviation professionals through advanced flight simulators and training devices. Their network of flight training centers globally offers both standard and customized programs, ensuring that airlines and aviation organizations receive top-notch training and support. Additionally, CAE delivers ongoing maintenance and support for their simulation equipment, helping to maintain operational excellence.

In the Defense segment, CAE focuses on military simulation and training, offering advanced systems for flight, ground, and naval operations. Their solutions include mission rehearsal tools and integrated training systems that combine live and virtual environments to enhance operational readiness. CAE also provides extensive support and sustainment services for these systems, ensuring they remain effective throughout their lifecycle and continue to meet the evolving needs of military forces.

Both segments operate globally. Key customers include commercial airlines, business aviation operators, global defense and security forces such as the USAF and RCAF, and prime defense contractors.

CAE's Q2 and Outlook

When looking at the latest quarterly results for CAE, the company's revenues increased 6.0% year over year, excluding Healthcare to $1.073 billion. In the Civil segment, the company's sales came in at $558 million, up 8.8% year over year, driven by eight full-flight simulators delivered to customers, with the segment's average training center utilization down a percentage point from last year to 76%.

In the Defense segment, revenues clocked in at $485 million, up 2.8% year over year and were in line with expectations. During the quarter, had total orders of $442 million which brought the book-to-sales ratio to 0.87x. Compared to last year's backlog of $8.4 billion, the current backlog of $10.4 billion is a noticeable improvement that demand is improving.

When looking at the company's profitability, adjusted EBIT decreased 6.3% year over year excluding Healthcare to $134 million (a 12.5% margin, which was down 160bps compared to last year).

By segment, Civil adjusted EBITDA was $106 million for an 18.1% margin, down 10.6% year over year, mostly as a result of lower contribution from flight operations solutions and commercial training services driven by unfavourable sales mix and lower utilization on reduced type training demand. On the Defense side, adjusted EBIT came in at $27.8 million for a 5.7% margin, up 14% compared to last year.

I think CAE's most recent quarter for Q1'25 can be best described as a mixed quarter. Revenues came in essentially flat year over year, but beat estimates by $21 million. EPS came in at 15 cents and beat analyst estimates by a penny. Defense adjusted EBIT margin began to show signs of recovery (5.7% versus 5.1% normalized FY'24). The eight defense contracts were a 20bps headwind.

On the earnings call, management noted that they expect two of the contracts to be completed in the "near-term", with the remaining six completed within the next two fiscal years. Management continues to expect low double-digit Defense EBIT margin, though no specific timeline was provided.

Civil adjusted EBIT was lower than forecast ($106 million versus sellside estimates of $118 million), and FY2025 adjusted EBIT growth and margin guidance was biased slightly lower (source: Bloomberg). Overall, I was encouraged by segment revenue growth in Q1'25 given the slowdown in pilot hiring, particularly in the Americas, which biased type training demand lower.

One thing that stood out to me was that in previous earnings calls, this has been an issue that investors have been concerned with. As pilots age, there has been a long-term trend of a significant slowdown in pilot additions, highlighting the inevitable market reality of a normalization in air travel demand/capacity and the challenge commercial OEMs are facing in getting aircraft into customer hands.

In my view, Civil equipment and business aviation training will more-than-offset this pressure and I'd expect low double-digit growth for the segment. On the earnings call, management views the slowdown in pilot hiring in the Americas as temporary and reported signs of a recovery for later in the year.

So where does CAE go from here?

I'd characterize CAE as a low growth company (top line expected to grow at 6.7% CAGR from FY'25 to FY'27) where the appeal of the investment really is around what kind of margins we can expect long-term. To do that, we can start by looking at the company's guidance.

In the Civil segment, guidance is for 10% top line growth in FY'25 (down from 'low double digit') with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22-23% (previously guided for 23%). In my view, this guidance is likely more on the optimistic side, rather than the conservative side as it assumes OEM supply chain constraints moderate, leading to higher deliveries and in turn commercial pilot training demand gradually improving in the Americas in the second half of the fiscal year. While management has reported signs of a recovery with bookings picking up slowly, I'm personally not willing to underwrite huge margin improvements without other signs of improvement. In addition, while management believes there is upside to Civil margin beyond FY'25, their track record in the past has been less than stellar when it comes to predicting margins for this segment.

For the Defense segment, I'm more optimistic that management's guidance for this segment can be met. Guidance for FY'25 is for 'low-to-mid single-digit' year over year growth and adjusted EBIT margins between 6-7%. Given more visibility with two of the eight Legacy contracts are expected to be completed in the "near-term", with the remaining six expected within the next 'few quarters', I think guidance here can be met on the margin front. Management still views low double-digit EBIT margins as achievable, though no definitive timeline was provided. In my view, Defense EBIT margin expansion can be reasonably based on the completion of low margin Legacy contracts, revenue from new contracts, volume growth, and other efficiency initiatives. Therefore, I'd be comfortable underwriting double-digit Defense EBIT margins beginning in FY'27.

Given these two factors, I think it's reasonable to expect high-single digit EBIT growth over the next few years. However, where I have issues is on the balance sheet. As management has capex guidance for between $380-$430 million, nearly half of the company's EBIT is going towards maintenance capex, with another quarter going towards interest expense.

This quarter, the company spent $50 million in net finance expense, down from $53 million last year. But with this being $200 million a year just in debt servicing costs, CAE is a highly levered company with a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4x, up from 3.1x last year. Given that management has shown no signs of deleveraging the balance sheet (nor any commentary on this quarter related to the balance sheet), this is a risk I think investors should pay attention to.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Analysts have pretty mixed views on the company's near-term outlook. At present, there are currently seven 'buy' ratings, five 'hold' ratings, and one 'sell' rating. With shares continuing to tumble, the latest average of the analyst target prices of $28.42 reveal upside potential of about 17.8%. Bear in mind, however, that analysts may revise their target prices very soon after the quarterly results are posted.

In my view, for the reasons discussed about the company's high interest expense and high capex costs above, I'm not particularly drawn to the company's valuation at 10.0x EV/EBITDA. When three quarters of EBITDA is going towards just capex and interest, that multiple looks more like 40x.

So while EBITDA is likely to increase from here, that won't be without significant capex investment over the next few years. In addition, management hasn't shown a willingness to pay down debt in any significant way and so I don't see that interest expense coming down. With interest rates higher now, it could be the case that the company may have to refinance their maturities at worse rates than what they were able to get in 2020-21. For these reasons, I'm avoiding shares of CAE for now.