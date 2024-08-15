Lokibaho

Introduction

I have been bullish on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) since I started buying it shortly after the pandemic. In fact, it was one of the first stocks in my dividend growth portfolio.

My original thesis has been unchanged since then, which is based on long-term tailwinds from population growth, a decline in global arable land, rising energy prices (inflationary for crop prices and biofuel demand), and the need for farmers to invest in next-gen technologies to improve yields and reduce costs.

As the largest tractor producer in the West and with a history of leadership in advanced agricultural technologies, Deere has built an impressive product portfolio of tractors, combines, and equipment that service a wide range of needs, including autonomy, automation, connectivity, and related software to improve yields when it matters most.

It also has a strong focus on consistent shareholder returns, having hiked its dividend by 93% since 2020! Although the company has the habit of keeping its dividend unchanged when economic headwinds pressure its revenue growth, it has become one of the best-performing dividend growth stocks in the industrial sector. Currently, DE yields 1.7%.

Over the past ten years alone, the Moline-based green tractor giant has returned roughly 400%, beating the impressive 232% return of the tech-heavy S&P 500 by a wide margin.

In this case, it helps that the company has bought back roughly a fifth of its shares since August 2014. This tremendously boosted the per-share value of its business and contributed to its favorable stock price performance.

Unfortunately, Deere's stock price tends to go sideways whenever economic growth is poor. This happened between 2018 and 2020 and is currently happening again. Since 2021, the Deere stock price has gone nowhere.

Although my bullish long-term thesis remains strong, current conditions are tough, as crop prices are low, interest rates are high, and global manufacturing sentiment is poor.

I incorporated this into the title of my May 16 article, which was titled "Headwinds Now, Tailwinds Later: Why I'm Buying (Much) More Deere."

Since then, shares have lost roughly 4%, lagging the S&P too by 8%. In light of these developments, I have gotten countless questions from readers since then, asking me if I have bought more Deere stock.

That's what I have been doing, although not nearly as much as I initially planned to buy.

As Deere just released its 3Q24 earnings, I'll update my thesis and explain why the stock price is exploding higher despite rather poor financial numbers - and what this means for investors.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

Bad But Not *That* Bad

3Q24 was a bad quarter. There's no doubt about it.

As we can see below, net sales of equipment operations declined by 20% to $11.4% billion. When adding lower margins, net income fell by a whopping 42%. Diluted EPS dropped by 38%, as buybacks somewhat eased the pain on a per-share basis.

Deere & Company

When digging deeper, we find that weakness is everywhere.

For example, the Production and Precision Ag segment saw a 25% year-over-year decline in net sales, driven by lower shipment volumes and the negative impact of currency translation. Looking at the operating income of the company's most important segment, we see that lower volumes alone accounted for roughly $850 million in headwinds!

Deere & Company

We see the same in the Small Ag and Turf segment, where net sales declined by 18%, causing operating profit to fall by 32%. Using the data below, we see the biggest factor was, once again, volume/mix, a clear indication of the weak demand environment.

Deere & Company

Unsurprisingly, the same happened to its Construction and Forestry segment, although sales declined by "just" 13% to $3.2 billion. However, volume and pricing headwinds caused operating profit in this segment to drop by 37% to less than $500 million.

Deere & Company

Having said all of this, I left one very important thing out.

Expectations are key.

See, almost every analyst knew Deere was in a tough environment.

As the company said during its 3Q24 earnings call, it has faced declining demand for its products, driven by lower commodity prices, increased input costs, and higher interest rates, especially in key markets like North America and Brazil.

This is what the price of CBOT corn looks like, one of the most important agricultural commodities:

TradingView (CBOT Corn)

Brazil is experiencing a similar situation in North America with ag commodity prices softening due to replenish global supplies, another year of near record yields and expansion of soybean acreage. Muted profitability for Brazilian customers is magnified by persistently high interest rates in the region, leading to further pullbacks in equipment sales. In Europe, farm investments continue to soften as weather uncertainty pressures crop yield estimates. And while living conditions remain tight, input costs have remained elevated in the region, leading to depressed margins and weaker farmer sentiment. - DE 3Q24 Earnings Call (emphasis added)

As one can imagine (supported by the quote above), this has led to lower farm net incomes and, as a result, reduced demand for agricultural equipment.

This is confirmed by indicators like the Farm Capital Investment Index from Purdue University. This index has indicated lackluster demand since 2021. As we just discussed, that's when the sideways trend started.

Purdue University

Going back to the point I'm trying to make here, analysts expected things to turn sour. None of this is really surprising.

As reported by Seeking Alpha, Deere's actual results were MUCH BETTER than expected, as total revenues came in $2.4 billion higher than expected. Earnings per share were $0.65 higher than expected. This a big deal and a clear sign that Deere is on top of the situation.

It also explains why its stock price surged more than 7% after earnings.

Deere Is Positioning Itself For The Perfect Rebound

As industry weakness wasn't news to anyone, Deere took proactive steps to lower production and reduce inventory, allowing it to align production with demand.

After all, one of the worst things that can happen is overproduction when demand is weak. This would result in dealers having too much inventory. Down the road, this would hurt pricing and margins - especially once the company launches new products.

This also allowed the company to stick to its full-year guidance. It still sees roughly $7 billion in net income while reducing its net operating cash flow guidance to a range of $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion. This revision was mainly due to changes in working capital, not because of market conditions.

Deere & Company

This outlook includes expected agriculture declines in all major markets, led by South America.

Deere & Company

On a full-year basis, the company expects:

20-25% lower net sales in its Production and Precision Ag segment.

A 20-25% decline in its Small Ag and Turf segment.

Up to 15% contraction in its Construction and Forestry segment.

With that said, the company is preparing to streamline its business to lower the impact on its bottom line.

According to CEO John May, the company has successfully reduced material and freight costs through strategic partnerships, allowing it to offset overhead inefficiencies.

Moreover, in addition to reducing output, the company is focused on integrating advanced technology into its product lineup, such as precision agriculture solutions and innovative sprayer technologies. This is leading to higher adoption rates among customers.

According to the tractor producer, this enhances customer profitability and positions Deere as a leader in agriculture innovation. Especially when farmers are feeling the pressure from rising inflation, the focus shifts to buying equipment that can result in significant cost savings.

In general, as someone who follows most Deere product releases and the response from its (potential) customers, I have to say I am impressed by what Deere is bringing to market. This includes its advanced X9 combine, the smaller S7 combine, and the recently released RX9 tractor, the biggest tractor among established premium producers. I expect this tractor to be a game changer, especially when rates start to drop, making financing these expensive tools much more attractive.

Deere & Company

In general, this innovation could not come at a better point, as we are in a situation where the average fleet age in North America is relatively elevated.

Before interest rates surged and crop prices fell, farmers were very eagerly replacing old equipment. However, the quick deterioration in macroeconomic conditions put an end to that.

One important note regarding fleet fundamentals that North America, we continue to see an elevated fleet age, which enables replacement purchases. Additionally, strong balance sheets are providing support in a downturn, driven by farm land values that are up nearly 5% year-over-year. So while it's definitely a challenging market for customers, there are some supportive factors to account for. - DE 3Q24 Earnings Call

The biggest bull case is a "soft landing" where the Fed cuts rates before doing too much damage to the economy. Once crop prices rebound, the company could see a surge in demand due to its new technologies and product launches, fueled by the need to replace aging equipment in key markets.

That's one of the reasons why the company is reducing dealer inventory. If it sees higher demand, it will be able to react quickly, supporting both volumes and pricing.

Moreover, another layer of safety is provided by Deere's balance sheet. The company's number one capital spending priority has always been to maintain an A-rated balance sheet.

Deere & Company

As I already briefly mentioned, analysts are not very upbeat about Deere's future. That makes sense, as analysts are usually "lagging," meaning they won't upgrade a company until the recovery is right in front of them.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, Deere is expected to see a 27% lower EPS result this year, potentially followed by a 3% decline in 2025, before an 11% increase in 2026.

FAST Graphs

Purely theoretical, this implies a fair stock price of $406, using its normalized P/E ratio of 14.8x. That's roughly 8% above its current stock price. While I am writing this, Deere is trading 7% higher after earnings.

To show you how much expectations have changed, six months ago, analysts expected $29.10 in 2026 EPS. This would imply a $450 stock price using the ten-year average P/E ratio of 15.5x.

Hence, I stick to my long-term target that Deere is likely a $600 stock. While the current environment is tough, the moment we get a synchronized demand recovery, Deere will be in a fantastic spot to service this demand thanks to current measures.

As a result, I have added to my Deere position in recent weeks. However, because of four large investments this year, I was not able to double my Deere position, as I was planning on doing.

However, I will continue to add to Deere as long as it's below $400, as I consider that to be a fantastic valuation for long-term investors.

Takeaway

Despite Deere's challenging business environment, my long-term bullish thesis remains strong. I believe Deere's proactive measures, like reducing production to align with demand and integrating advanced technology, position it well for future growth.

Meanwhile, the company's focus on innovation and A-rated balance sheet further supports its resilience.

While current market conditions are tough, it looks like Deere is set for a great rebound once the economic environment improves. As a result, I've continued to add to my position, as I believe Deere remains one of the best dividend growers on the market.

