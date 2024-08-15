Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024 4:00 PM ETTwin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Knutson - VP of Finance, CFO, Treasurer and Secretary
John Batten - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Simon Wong - Gabelli Funds
Barry Haimes - Sage Asset Management

Operator

Welcome to the Twin Disc Inc. Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call. We will begin with introductory remarks from Jeff Knutson, Twin Disc's CFO. Please go ahead.

Jeff Knutson

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results. On the call with me today is John Batten, Twin Disc's CEO.

I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, especially statements expressing hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to remember that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that are made during this call are based on assumptions as of today, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements to reflect subsequent events or new information.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the earnings release issued earlier today. By now, you should have received the news release which was issued this morning before the market opened. If you have not received a copy, please call our office at 262-638-4000 and we will send the release to

