Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (SHLLF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024 4:04 PM ETShelf Drilling, Ltd. (SHLLF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCPK:SHLLF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Mullen - Executive Chairman
Greg O’Brien - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Boam - Sona Asset Management
Fredrik Stene - Clarksons Securities
Gregg Brody - Bank of America
Nikhil Bhat - JP Morgan

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Shelf Drilling Q2 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only-mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, David Mullen. Please go ahead.

David Mullen

Thank you, operator. And welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling’s quarter two 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Greg O’Brien. Yesterday, we published the Q2 2024 Financial Statements for Shelf Drilling Limited and Shelf Drilling North Sea Limited, as well as our latest Fleet Status Report on the Investor Relations page of our company Web site. In addition to our press release and the financial statements, we also published a presentation with highlights from the quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our Web site within the next few days. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our call will contain forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical facts, all statements that address our outlook for full year 2024 and beyond, activities, events or developments that we expect, estimate, project, believe or anticipate, may or will occur in the future, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Actual future results could differ materially from those described in such statements. Also note that we may use non-GAAP financial measures on the call. If we do, you will find a supplemental disclosure for these measures on an associated reconciliation in our financial reports.

Recommended For You

About SHLLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SHLLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News