Ouster Q2: Why The Selloff Doesn't Add Up And Why $23 Per Share Remains A Target

Aug. 15, 2024 5:14 PM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST) StockLAZR3 Comments
Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • Ouster, Inc. delivered record results in Q2 with revenue of $26.99M, but the stock sold off due to weak guidance.
  • Despite the selloff, Ouster remains on track for steady growth and profitability, with strong gross margins and cash reserves.
  • Analyst predicts Ouster to reach cash flow positive and profitability by 2026, setting a price target of $23 per share for 2025.

Businessman Looking Up At Chart Showing Unpredictable Moves

DNY59

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) has delivered record results for yet another record quarter. The company stands out among smoldering ruins of broken promises and poor deliveries made by other Lidar companies, but sometimes, the predictability of logic does not

This article was written by

Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.42K Followers
In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OUST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OUST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OUST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News