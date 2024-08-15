Sow Good Inc. (SOWG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024 4:21 PM ETSow Good Inc. (SOWG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cody Slach - Director of Investor Relations
Claudia Goldfarb - Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer
Brendon Fischer - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Kelly - Roth Capital Partners
Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good morning everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Sow Good Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30th, 2024. Joining us today are Sow Good’s Co-founder and CEO, Claudia Goldfarb; and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Brendon Fischer. [Operator Instructions].

Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Cody Slach as he reads, the company Safe Farber statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Cody, please go ahead.

Cody Slach

Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us in today's conference call to discuss Sow Good financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2024. Certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements, including those concerning our financial outlook or market opportunities and the impact of the global economic environment on our business. These statements are based on currently available information and assumptions, and we undertake no duty to update this information except as required by law.

These statements are also subject to a number of risk and uncertainties, including those highlighted in today’s earnings release and our filings with the SEC, additional information concerning these statements and the risks and uncertainties associated with them highlighted in today’s earnings release and in our filings with the SEC. Copies are available on SEC’s website or on our investor relations website.

Furthermore, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure on

Recommended For You

About SOWG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOWG

Trending Analysis

Trending News