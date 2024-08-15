Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCQX:WDOFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Trish Moran - VP, IR
Anthea Bath - President and CEO
Fred Mercier-Langevin - COO
Niel de Bruin - Director, Geology
Fernando Ragone - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital
Wayne Lam - RBC
Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Wesdome Gold Mines' Conference Call to discuss the company's Financial and Operating Results for the Three and Six Months ended June 30th, 2024. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Your host for today is Trish Moran, Wesdome's Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Moran, please go ahead.

Trish Moran

Thank you and good morning everyone. Before we get started, I would like to point out that during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements as defined under Canadian Securities law.

I ask that you review our slide presentation for cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements. Please note that all figures discussed today on this call are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Our press release, MD&A, and financial statements are available both on SEDAR+ and our corporate website, wesdome.com.

With us on today's call is Anthea Bath, Wesdome's President and CEO; Fred Mercier-Langevin, our COO; Fernando Ragone, our CFO; Niel de Bruin, our Director of Geology; and Raj Gill, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Following management's formal remarks, we will then open the call to questions.

And now over to Anthea.

Anthea Bath

Thank you, Trish and good morning to everyone. The second quarter marked a breakthrough for Wesdome with record-setting results. Safety is a top priority for us, and we continue to improve our safety culture through a structured approach with key initiatives developed and implemented across

