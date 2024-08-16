Electric power lines at sunset. James O'Neil

It's a proven fact that business is a ruthless, dog-eat-dog world. One may ask, what's my proof?

It's estimated that approximately 65% of new businesses fail in their first 10 years. That's right: Roughly two out of three companies don't "live" past the age of 10.

These businesses can't even survive long enough to begin returning capital to their owners. This is why I'm so amazed by publicly traded companies that boast lengthy dividend growth track records and investment-grade balance sheets.

Namely, Dividend Aristocrats (S&P 500 components with 25 or more years of dividend growth), Dividend Champions (the same as Aristocrats minus S&P 500 component status), and Dividend Kings (businesses with at least 50 years of dividend growth).

They may not be exciting in the traditional sense that they usually don't have extraordinarily high-growth potential. The upside is that their established nature often comes with a limited risk of bankruptcy versus startups.

Today's focus is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE). When I last covered the electric and gas utility with a buy rating in May, I admired its 48-year dividend growth streak. MGEE's AA- credit rating from S&P was a plus as well. The rapid growth of the Madison, Wisconsin area was another positive. The double-digit discount to fair value was the cherry on top.

Now, I'm maintaining my buy rating. MGEE's growth outlook for the next few years is encouraging. The electric and gas utility's financial position remains excellent. Lastly, MGEE's shares continue to look undervalued.

Weather Was A Headwind In Q2

MGEE Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release

On August 7th, MGEE released its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30. The company's operating revenue declined by 1.5% over the year-ago period to $145.7 million in the quarter.

Initially, that would seem discouraging. But digging beneath the surface, this is to be expected for the circumstances that played out during the second quarter.

MGEE's electric operating revenue fell by 0.9% year-over-year to $120.4 million for the second quarter. Due to unfavorable weather, sales volume in kWh dropped by 2.1% over the year-ago period to 805,213 in the quarter. That was led by a 4% decrease in residential sales volumes and partially offset by commercial and other-retail/municipal sales volume growth during the quarter.

The company's natural gas operating revenue fell by 4.5% year-over-year to $25.1 million for the second quarter. An 18.9% drop in heating degree days and lower natural gas prices weighed on MGEE's topline in the quarter.

The electric and gas utility's diluted EPS declined by 16.5% over the year-ago period to $0.66 during the second quarter. This missed the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus by $0.29 for the quarter. Higher fuel costs in the electric business versus the fuel cost plan approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin led MGEE's net profit margin to contract by over 300 basis points to 16.3%. Greater depreciation and maintenance expenses also played a role.

That explains how diluted EPS decreased at a faster rate than operating revenue in the second quarter.

MGEE 2024 Second Quarter Financial Update

Despite these results, MGEE's fundamentals look to be intact. As I have noted before, the Madison area has one of the most desirable demographic outlooks in the United States. The unemployment rate of 2.5% is firmly below the U.S. average. Along with a world-class university system, this helped Madison to be the third fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. in 2022.

Thus, it's not a surprise the geography is expected to grow by over 1% annually for the foreseeable future. Put into perspective, that's more than twice as fast as the overall projection for the United States of approximately 0.5% annually.

This should allow MGEE to keep compounding its electric and gas customer base at a mid to high 1% rate annually in the years to come. Such customer growth will require substantial investments from MGEE.

That's why the company still plans to invest $1.2 billion in capital through 2028. Relative to the $2.2 billion in total property, plant, and equipment balance as of June 30, these investments could lead to sizable rate base growth over the medium term.

The FAST Graphs diluted EPS estimate from the one analyst who covers the company remains unchanged. As MGEE enters into its heaviest earnings quarter of the year (Q3), a 13.5% uptick in diluted EPS to $3.69 is anticipated for 2024. The company's higher rate base is another factor that should lead to a jump in diluted EPS in the second half of the year.

In 2025, another 9.2% growth to $4.03 in diluted EPS is being projected. For 2026, diluted EPS is predicted to rise by 8.9% to $4.39.

Financially, MGEE arguably has the financial means to sustainably achieve its capital spending over the next several years. This is because MGEE's interest coverage ratio was 4.8 for the first half of 2024. Given the electric and gas utility's regulated business model, that provides a significant financial cushion to service its debt.

MGEE's debt-to-capital ratio in the high-30% range is also better than the 60% ratio that rating agencies prefer from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. That's why the electric and gas utility enjoys an AA- corporate credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details within this subhead were according to MGEE's Q2 2024 Earnings Press Release, MGEE's 2024 Second Quarter Financial Update, and MGEE's Q2 2024 10-Q Filing).

Fair Value Is Approaching $95 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my prior article, shares of MGEE have gained 3% to 4% gains of the S&P 500 index (SP500). I continue to believe that shares could be a sensible buy here.

MGEE's current-year P/E ratio of 23.1 is a bit below its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 25 per FAST Graphs. I think that the 10-year valuation multiple remains a reasonable fair value estimate in the years to come.

That is because MGEE's 9.7% annual diluted EPS growth outlook through 2026 is materially better than the 10-year average annual diluted EPS growth rate of 5.5%. This makes up for future interest rates that are likely to be a bit higher than the 10-year average that supported its valuation multiple in the past.

Now that the current week will be over in a few days, the calendar year 2024 is almost 64% behind us. That leaves another 36% of the year and 64% of 2025 ahead. I'll also factor in the same 5% margin of error that I did in my previous article to account for just one analyst estimate. This yields a forward 12-month forward diluted EPS input of $3.71.

Plugging this into a P/E ratio of 25, I come out to a fair value of $93 a share. Against the $85 share price (as of August 14th), that equates to an 8% discount to fair value. If MGEE matches the growth consensus and returns to fair value, it could generate 35% cumulative total returns through 2026.

A Reliable Dividend Grower

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

MGEE's 2% forward dividend yield is much less than the utility sector median forward yield of 3.8%. This explains the D- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

MGEE's dividend is also quite secure. The company's payout ratio is poised to be in the mid-to-high 40% range in 2024. That's comfortably better than the 75% payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. This is why the Quant System awards a B+ grade to MGEE for dividend safety.

Considering such a modest payout ratio, the utility should have no problem handing out at least mid-single-digit annual dividend raises for the foreseeable future. This positions MGEE to become a Dividend King at the end of next year. The utility's nearly half-century dividend growth track record is five times the sector median of 9.7 years. That earns MGEE an A+ for dividend consistency from the Quant System.

Risks To Consider

MGEE is a quality regulated utility, but it still has risks that are worth noting.

Just as I have discussed in past articles, the electric and gas utility is concentrated entirely in and around the Madison area. That carries several risks with it.

For one, natural disasters such as wildfires and tornadoes could harm the company's infrastructure. If this happened, MGEE's operations could be disrupted. The company's PPE could be damaged beyond commercially insured amounts as a result. This could harm MGEE's earnings capacity and impact the investment thesis.

In a severe enough case, this could lead to a downgrade in the company's corporate credit ratings. That would also weigh on MGEE's cost of capital and could have implications on its growth prospects.

Not to mention that this concentration opens the company up to a negative rate case outcome from the PSCW. This could also hurt MGEE's growth profile as well.

Summary: MGEE Is Still Buyable

Possessing its share of attractive attributes, MGEE is an interesting utility. The company's service area is one of the most economically and demographically vibrant in the nation. This is driving the utility to make meaningful investments in upgrading and expanding its infrastructure in the coming years to meet rising demand. MGEE also has the balance sheet needed to make these investments happen. The dividend is also well-covered and positioned for future growth.

The icing on the cake is what I view as a high probability of double-digit annual total returns from a future Dividend King. This is why I'm reaffirming my buy rating.