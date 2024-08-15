Luis Alvarez

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have been on fire recently. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, shares have tripled amidst strong operating performance. The company just ended its fiscal year 2024, and while sales trends are dismal, margins came in at historical highs.

With the company guiding for flattish revenues and earnings in 2025, this is nothing much to look forward to. This makes me cautious as the market is still attaching a small premium to the shares, and while the long-term track record is solid, the same cannot be said for recent operating trends.

Distribution Powerhouse

Applied Industrial Technologies is one of the largest distributors and solutions providers of industrial motion, power, control, as well as automation technologies.

The company claims that 80% of sales are generated from number 1 or 2 market positions, with the company being strong in bearings & power transmission, fluid power, process flow control as well as advanced automation.

The company has nearly 9 million accessible product SKUs, with more than 3,000 customer-facing workers serving customers from nearly 600 facilities. Supplier partners include a wide range of industrial names, including names like Timken, ABB, Eaton, Flowserve, Donaldson, Ingersoll Rand, Crane, Continental, and many others.

The business generates nearly 90% from its sales in the home market, complemented by notably Canada, and Mexico, to a lesser extent. Customers are mostly found in general industrial applications, industrial machinery, food & beverage, metals, forest products, petrochemicals, transportation, and oil & gas.

The company is not just about distributing these products, but it provides a full-service experience. Besides offering world-class brands, the company provides critical support, and technical solutions, all aiding to drive recurring revenue streams.

The company has seen solid growth over the past decade, having nearly doubled sales to $4.5 billion on a trailing basis. The company has grown operating margins from about 7% of sales towards 10% of sales over this same period of time, aided by modest gross margin expansion, but moreover leverage of the operating costs base. All this has been complemented by modest share buybacks as well, resulting in solid growth in earnings on a per-share basis.

It is these solid achievements which made that shares have tripled to $200 here in less than a five-year time window.

Picking Up The Valuation

In August of last year, Applied Industrial Technologies reported a near 16% increase in full-year sales to $4.4 billion, with all of this growth driven by organic achievements. Operating profits grew at twice the pace, with operating profits of $473 million, yielding double-digit margins.

GAAP earnings of $347 million came in at $8.84 per share, based on a share count of 39 million shares. The company operated with a modest net debt load of $278 million, at just over 0.5 times EBITDA. The company guided for modest earnings growth for the fiscal year 2024, seeing earnings between $8.80 and $9.55 per share.

Following a solid first-quarter earnings report, the company raised the full-year earnings guidance convincingly to $9.25-$9.80 per share. After tightening up the guidance alongside the second-quarter earnings report, the company raised the guidance to $9.55-$9.70 per share in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the company announced multiple bolt-on deals, typically being minimal.

This includes a somewhat larger deal as well, with the company closing on the deal for Grupo Kopar in May, adding $60 million in annual sales.

In August of this year, the company reported 2024 sales up just 1.5% to $4.5 billion amidst slower growth and lower inflation. Adjusted for the impact of acquisitions, organic growth came in at 0.4%. Adjusted earnings were up 11% to $9.75 per share, based on an EBITDA number of $553 million.

Softer Performance

Following a softer performance for all of 2024, the company ended the fiscal year with a mere 0.2% increase in fourth-quarter sales, with organic daily sales down 2%. This is set to continue into the fiscal year 2025 with sales seen flattish, plus or minus 2.5%. With some acquisitions being pursued during the year, that implies that organic sales are seen down at a midpoint of around 1.5%.

Earnings per share are seen at $9.20-$9.95 per share for 2025, at the midpoint seen down slightly from the $9.75 earnings per share number reported in 2024. The only bright spot in all this is that net debt has fallen to $137 million here.

The company spent a mere $72 million on dealmaking in 2024 but started its fiscal year 2025 with two tuck-in deals. These include the purchase of Total Machine Solutions and Stanley Proctor, combined set to add about $17 million in sales, adding about 0.4% to pro forma sales.

Expectations Are Demanding

Being a $150 stock in August of last year, AIT shares have steadily risen to highs of $220 in July this year, now having sold off to the $200 mark. With earnings power seen around $9.50 per share, the company trades around 21 times earnings, while the balance sheet is highly under-leveraged.

Then again, this marks somewhat of a premium valuation while the company guides for flattish sales in 2025 (after a flattish performance in 2024 already). This makes me wonder if the current long-term performance is set to last, although truth be told is that peers have seen a similar softening performance in recent times.

This makes me a bit cautious as the shares have commanded a premium valuation here, while the current performance does not back this up, if not for the record margins of the business.

Given the current trends, I am leaning a bit cautious. This comes as the company sees organic sales down by mid-single digits, in line with recent performance in August. This is attributed to the impact of higher rates and concerns around the US election, with mid-single-digit organic growth in the second half being needed to maintain sales growth flat for the year.

Given all this, I am taking a cautious approach here. While I understand the long-term track record of the Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. business, and the strength of the balance sheet, I am not willing to pay a premium. This is given the current dismal performance, and frankly some risks to the flattish 2025 outlook.