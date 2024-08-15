Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.65K Followers

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Miranda Hunter - Head of Investor Relations
Daniel Burrows - Chief Executive Officer
Allan Decleir - Chief Financial Officer
Jonny Strickle - Chief Actuarial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Ward - Citi
David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Andrew Andersen - Jefferies
Pablo Singzon - JPMorgan Chase
Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. Following the conclusion of formal remarks, the management team will host a question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Miranda Hunter, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Hunter, please go ahead.

Miranda Hunter

Good morning and welcome to the Fidelis Insurance Group's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Dan Burrows, our CEO; Allan Decleir, our CFO; and Jonny Strickle, our Chief Actuarial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during the call, including the question-and-answer section, may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties are described in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements have a reasonable basis when made, we can give no assurances that these expectations will prove to be achieved.

Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information, including on the risks and other factors that may affect future performance, investors should also review periodic

Recommended For You

About FIHL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FIHL

Trending Analysis

Trending News