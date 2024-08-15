M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024 5:20 PM ETM-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.65K Followers

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MPTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 15, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Linda Biles - EVP of Finance
Michael Ferrantino - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti
Garrett King - Truffle Hound Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the M-tron Industries, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Linda Biles, Executive Vice President of Finance. You may begin.

Linda Biles

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our 2024 Q2 earnings call. Please note that this call will be recorded, and we anticipate making the recording available on our website is www.mtronpti.com shortly after the call. We have issued our 10-Q yesterday morning reporting our second fiscal quarter of 2024.

Before getting underway, we are required to advise you and all participants should note that the following discussion should be taken in conjunction with the most recent financial statements and notes thereto contained within our 2023 10-K, which has been filed with the SEC on March 25, 2024. Discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in our filings with the SEC. Although the company believes that its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding its business and future market conditions, there are no assurances that the company's actual results will not differ materially from any results

Recommended For You

About MPTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPTI

Trending Analysis

Trending News