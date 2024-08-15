ac_bnphotos/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), with deep roots in the field of fresh meat processing (the company has been in existence since 1891), has, in recent decades, been building a name for itself in the manufacturing and distribution of packaged, consumer food products across the globe.

Besides its core competence in supplying branded foods to both the retail and food service segments, it has also developed ample credibility on Wall Street for its relentless fidelity towards shareholder distributions. Note that HRL is one of 66 stocks that currently comprise the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, and the dividends it has paid over time, have served as a key differentiator in the gap between its total price and total returns over time (by over 2x).

YCharts

Gauging HRL’s Dividend Profile

Firstly, note that to make it as a dividend aristocrat, stocks from the S&P500 need to have not just paid dividends, but also grown them for 20 consecutive years. In HRL's case, this requirement is child's play as it has been in the business of growing its dividends annually for a mammoth 58 years on the trot and paying successive dividends for an even longer duration of 94 years!

When you have such a long-standing dividend track record, it is likely founded on a very clear capital allocation policy that is not susceptible to the vicissitudes of cyclical developments. Well, the image below provides some context on how vital the management and board of HRL perceive the dividend to be.

Investor Day Presentation

They have 4 key mandates that they seek to fulfill by way of capital allocation priorities, and the growth of the dividend (not just paying a fixed amount every year), comes out right on top, followed by maintenance CAPEX initiatives, debt paydowns, and pension obligations. Other avenues such as growth CAPEX, M&A, share buybacks, building cash on the balance sheet, etc are not perceived with the same deal of urgency.

To get a more holistic view of HRL’s divided profile, we thought it would also be relevant to view the dividend through four broad lenses- a) the yield, b) the coverage, c) the longevity, and d) the pace of growth. Also, just looking at HRL’s figures in isolation won’t give us a big-picture view on where it stands relative to other dividend-paying alternatives in this space. Thus, we've juxtaposed HRL’s key dividend metrics vs the nine largest packaged food stocks, by market-cap.

Just a word on the methodology in play here; within the four broad lenses, we have eight separate metrics, and the stock which fares best under each metric garners a score of 10, and vice versa. Eventually, the scores in each category are totted up to arrive at a final aggregate score.

Seeking Alpha, YCharts

What we can see from the image above is that HRL appears to have a well-rounded and compelling dividend profile, garnering an aggregate score that is beaten only by The Hershey Company (HSY). The two key categories where HRL comes out right on top is the current relative attractiveness of its yield vs its historical average, which stands at 109 bps, well beyond most of its peers (this is a function of a weak share price as well as relatively decent dividend growth over time). Even the current yield, per se, scores very highly in relation to what’s on offer elsewhere (with only Kraft Heinz offering a better figure).

HRL is also well known for its longevity, trailing only McCormick on the payment front, and beating everyone else quite comfortably as far as longevity of growth is concerned. The longer the track record of dividend growth, the more obdurate companies get about cutting dividends, even if end-markets are not in great shape.

Where HRL may not be too dazzling is perhaps on the coverage side. Its dividend cover on a TTM basis is only around average, and with regards to cash dividend payouts (this is different from normal dividend payouts which are often skewed by non-cash items), its trailing figure is towards the lower end of the industry range (although the relative differential with HSY, the best in the business, is not too concerning.

Is HRL Stock A Good Buy Now?

As mentioned in the previous section, HRL may well be one of the better packaged food dividend stocks that you could keep an eye on, but is now the right time to dive in?

Well, prospective investors should first note that the HRL continues to be hampered by ongoing challenges in its retail segment (which accounts for two-thirds of the business) where segment volumes are currently down by 5%, and segment profits are down by 14%. These are driven mainly by challenging dynamics in the whole-bird turkey landscape, something which is expected to persist even in H2 (HRL follows an October fiscal year). In effect, consensus believes that earnings by the end of the year could drop by -0.1% YoY. However, once we get the current fiscal out of the way, we believe things should pick up.

On the operational front, management believes that its 3 key segments - retail, food service, and international can in aggregate generate 5-7% EBIT growth through FY26, and this could also be abetted by their transformation and modernization initiatives (greater cost savings on the supply chain front as well as more fruitful partnerships with the likes of Accenture, etc.), the benefits of which could be felt even as early as Q4 this year. Note how favorably these initiatives are expected to reflect on HRL’s operating leverage in FY25 and FY26. Next year EPS growth could be 3x the pace of revenue growth, and in the following year, it could be even better at 4x the pace of the topline!

YCharts

Also note that HRL, which has traditionally been priced (the average) at a rolling forward P/E of over 25x, can now be picked up at a 25% discount.

YCharts

Then, amidst the challenges it has faced in some end markets, HRL has still managed to churn out pretty healthy operating cash flow which has surged by 55% on a YoY basis.

Q2 presentation

Don’t rule out the prospect of further improvements on the operating cash flow front, as working capital spend can still be curtailed. The cash conversion cycle, which measures the number of days that working capital is tied up, is currently closer to 60 days, and around 14% more than its 5-year average.

YCharts

We also think that HRL could serve as a useful hedge relative to the benchmark, given a very low 5-year beta of just 0.24x, lower than most other packaged food stocks.

HRL’s relative defensiveness is also reiterated by its presence in the low volatility, high dividend cohort of the S&P500. Investors looking for beaten-down opportunities in this space, may take a fancy to HRL as its current relative strength ratio (versus alternatives from this terrain) is at decade-lows, and around 30% lower than its long-term average.

YCharts

Finally, also consider the price developments on HRL’s long-term monthly chart. After some strong selling since April 2022, it appeared to bottom out around the 2017 lows ($28-30 levels) late last year/early this year. Then after some recovery, there was yet another attempt to sell-off and breakdown, but yet again, the stock appears to have found some support at around the $30 levels. Given that it has retested this zone twice and failed to break, we would not be averse to building a small position at current levels.