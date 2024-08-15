Vistra: Not As Expensive As It Looks, Full Steam Ahead

Aug. 15, 2024 9:23 PM ETVistra Corp. (VST) Stock, VST.WS.A Stock
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.25K Followers

Summary

  • Data centers are expected to increase their share of US power demand from 3% to 8% over the next 6 years. This has huge implications for utility companies.
  • Vistra's stock has rallied in anticipation of this growth, and we see potential for further upside over the next year.
  • The company boasts a strong financial position and solid ROE, and shares aren't nearly as expensive as they look, in our opinion.
  • As a result, we rate VST a 'Buy'.
Scientists checking large pulsed power machine which creates nuclear fusion in nuclear fusion research facility

Monty Rakusen

Over the next 6 years, data centers are expected to go from consuming 3% of the United States' power supply to 8%.

This is a massive shift, which should lead to significant change across a number of markets, not least of which

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.25K Followers
Stop Investing In The Dark. Our goal is to help individual investors achieve better results in the market by publishing unique, differentiated research that’s easy to understand and simple to use. Income, Energy, Compounders, Tech, Real Estate, Options, Consumer, Macro - we cover everything to find you the most alpha-packed opportunities out there. Looking for the next big move? Supercharge your portfolio by giving us a follow and turning on article notifications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VST
--
VST.WS.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News