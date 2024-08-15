ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.65K Followers

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Miller - IR
Paul Hickey - President and CEO
Thomas Stankovich - CFO
Krishna Gupta - Director, Vyome Therapeutics

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ReShape Lifesciences Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Miller, Rx Communications. Please go ahead.

Michael Miller

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the second quarter 2024 ReShape Life Sciences earnings call. I'm pleased to be joined today by Paul Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer. Management will also be joined by Krishna Gupta, a current Director of Vyome Therapeutics, who will be appointed Chairman of the combined company upon the completion of the previously announced merger agreement between the two companies.

As we do each quarter, Paul will provide an overview and update on the company's activities, and Tom will review the financial results for the period, after which Paul will introduce Krishna for his remarks. As a reminder, this conference call as well as ReShape Lifesciences' SEC filings and website, including the Investor Information section of the website contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as Risk Factors in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K. As an additional reminder, ReShape stock is listed on NASDAQ, trading under the ticker

Recommended For You

About RSLS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RSLS

Trending Analysis

Trending News