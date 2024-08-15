Boeing746/iStock via Getty Images

Precision motion control specialist Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.B) has continued to execute to, or above, plan since my last update on the company. Not only has that led to better than expected revenue and margins, as well as higher guidance for FY’24, it has helped drive the shares up more than 60% since my last article – outperforming not only the S&P 500 but peers/comps including Curtiss-Wright (CW), Parker-Hannifin (PH), and Woodward (WWD).

I remain bullish on core markets like wide-body commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and space/defense, and I do think the company has attractive longer-term opportunities in industrial markets like automation. I’ve also been impressed with the company’s execution on its margin improvement initiatives.

The “but” is that a lot of this growth and improvement seems priced into the shares now. I’m reluctant to turn away from a successful call given still-strong underlying drivers, but it’s tough to make the argument that these shares are mispriced, particularly when my growth expectations are above the Street.

Another Good Quarter In The Bag

Looking back at Moog’s fiscal third quarter, the company once again had some “wobbles” at individual line-items, but the overall report was good and better than expected.

Revenue rose 6% as reported, good for a 3% beat. While that marks a slowdown from the 11% growth (and 6% beat) of the prior quarter, management noted some timing volatility and I don’t think there’s any particularly worrisome in the business apart from more challenging comps (FQ3’23 revenue was up 10% as reported, FQ4’23 was up 14%, and FQ1’24 was up 13%).

Gross margin improved 160bp year over year to 27.8% inclusive of an inventory writedown. Adjusted operating income rose almost 29%, with margin up 210bp to 12.3%, with operating margin in line with expectations.

Military Aircraft revenue rose 18% in the quarter, beating by 8%, with segment profits up 33% (margin up 140bp to 11.9%) and margin about 10bp short of sell-side expectations. Commercial Aircraft revenue rose 6%, a 10% miss, while segment profits rose 23% and margin improved 190bp to 13.1% (a 190bp beat).

In the Space/Defense business, revenue rose 7%, beating by 2%. Segment profits rose 73%, with margin up almost five points to 12.7% (a 30bp miss). Industrial revenue declined 1% on weaker industrial automation, but that was still good for an 11% beat. Segment profits were flat, with margin up 20bp to 11.7% and 100bp below sell-side expectations.

Major Trends All Still In Place

The Commercial Aircraft segment continues to benefit from a recovery in wide-body production at both Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA), with the company currently delivering at a 5/month rate for Boeing’s 787. While there have been well-reported issues with Boeing’s narrow-body business, the wide-body business seems on better footing.

It’s also worth noting that Moog has been signing up new customers like Lufthansa for aftermarket services. As I’ve mentioned in prior articles on companies like Melrose (OTCPK:MLSPF), aftermarket products and services can be exceptionally lucrative for aircraft suppliers, and I see opportunities for a richer mix here over time. What’s more, as wide-body build-rates increase, it builds the funnel for long-term aftermarket sales as the service life for aircraft is typically over 30 years.

On the Military Aircraft side, the ramp of the FLRAA (a key program for Textron’s (TXT) Bell division) continues to drive growth. As I mentioned in my last article on Textron, while the initial plans for FLRAA call for 600 aircraft, there is a credible argument that the U.S. and foreign governments could ultimately order far more aircraft, as there are over 2,800 Black Hawk helicopters in service today, and that’s the aircraft this is designed to replace. There are also multiple other programs in various stages of development where Moog would likely have meaningful content, including the U.S. Navy’s F/A-XX project.

Turning to Space and Defense, I see no reason to believe that the U.S. military’s interest in missiles and interceptors is going to wane. Likewise, Moog has attractive leverage to not only space warfare but the ongoing growth of commercial space initiatives.

Industrial is the part of Moog’s business where I see the most uncertainty. I’m bullish on industrial automation, and I think Moog’s expertise in precision motion and fluid control is very relevant here. The company is also leveraged to opportunities like electrification, particularly commercial off-road vehicles, and simulation/test.

The uncertainty I refer to comes from the company’s ongoing portfolio simplification efforts. As part of its overall margin improvement initiative, management is looking to exit businesses that are some combination of sub-scale, non-strategic, and/or cannot generate sufficiently attractive margins. Divestments, then, could compress revenue growth to a modest extent, though likely with not particularly serious margin or cash flow consequences.

As far as that margin improvement initiative goes, the company has already had meaningful success on multiple fronts. The company has benefitted from pricing actions in its Aircraft businesses, and this has frankly been more successful than I’d expected – given how hard OEMs will push back on pricing for first-fit components, I’d argue this is a testament to the value that Moog brings to the table. Other efforts, like introducing an 80/20 improvement system at manufacturing sides, is still in progress but has already delivered positive results. All told, EBITDA margin has improved from the 11%’s to what should be comfortably above 13% this year, and I think 15% is attainable in the relatively near future.

The Outlook

The only problematic issue I have with Moog in terms of financials, modeling, and the outlook is with free cash flow. While FY’23 revenue was better than I’d expected, it didn’t really translate into FCF. Likewise, this year looks like one that will barely be positive for this line-item. Although I’m not too worried at this point, and I look at this as investing in the long-term growth of the business, working capital management remains on the “to do” list and Moog’s FCF margins are still not that good.

My FY’24 revenue estimate is now about 6% higher than it was when I last wrote about the stock, but my longer-term estimates haven’t changed all that much. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of over 5%, with those aforementioned drivers all still in place to drive multiyear growth.

I expect mid-teens EBITDA margins in about three years, and I still believe that Moog can ultimately lift its free cash flow margin to around 10% (from 4% to 5% historically). It’s going to take time, but if high single-digit to 10% FCF margin is indeed a reasonable assumption, it will fuel mid-teens FCF growth.

Valuation is where things get more challenging. The shares aren’t cheap on discounted free cash flow, and better than expected FCF efficiency would be a big help here. Similarly, while the company has made good progress on margins, a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach doesn’t really suggest much upside from here.

The most bullish take I can provide here is through relative P/E – given where Moog’s margins are today, I could argue for a P/E around 23x based on what the market has been willing to pay for other aerospace suppliers at various margin levels. That works out to a fair value in the low-$190’s, but that’s still not all that great.

The Bottom Line

I’m not exactly happy to back off my previously positive recommendation on Moog. I think there are multiple attractive drivers for long-term revenue growth in place, I like the company’s strategic / technical positioning, and management’s execution on margin improvement has earned it a lot of credibility over a short period of time. Valuation is arguably one of the weaker arguments for a downgrade (the market has shown time and time again it values growth, margin leverage, and “story” more than valuation), but here we are. I won’t be at all surprised if Moog shares are higher the next time I write, and there is nothing wrong with owning a good company trading at a fair price, but I can’t make the case to you readers that these shares look unreasonably cheap or trade at a discount today.