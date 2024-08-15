Amicus Therapeutics: A Compelling Investment In The Rare Disease Biotech Sector

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.45K Followers

Summary

  • Amicus Therapeutics focuses on rare diseases like Fabry and Pompe, with Galafold and Pombiliti as main value drivers.
  • Galafold is the only oral treatment for Fabry disease, stabilizing the alpha-Gal A enzyme and capturing significant market share.
  • Pombiliti, combined with Opfolda, treats late-onset Pompe disease, showing strong adoption and receiving multiple awards for its efficacy.
  • FOLD trades at a premium, but its promising cash flow potential and revenue growth trajectory make it a reasonable GARP stock.
  • Despite revenue concentration risks, FOLD's outlook looks favorable, so I rate it a "strong buy" for investors who understand biotech risks.
Financial charts mostrar crecimiento de los ingresos en pantalla táctil

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) focuses on rare and orphan diseases, particularly Fabry and Pompe. The company’s portfolio includes Galafold and Pombiliti. Notably, Galafold is an oral treatment that seems effective for Fabry by stabilizing the dysfunctional enzyme alpha-Gal A. FOLD’s Pombiliti is a combination

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.45K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FOLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News