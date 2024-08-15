American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.65K Followers

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 6:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Kirin Smith - PCG Advisory
Ray Stachowiak - Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bob Hiatt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marla Marin - Zacks
Tony Kamin - Eastwood Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the American Shared Hospital Services Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirin Smith, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kirin Smith

Thank you, Dave, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. AMS' second quarter 2024 earnings press release was issued today after the market closed. If you need a copy, it can be accessed on the company's website at www.ashs.com at press releases under the Investors tab.

Before turning the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. Please note that various remarks that may be made on this conference call about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may vary materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the company's filings with the SEC. This includes the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2024, the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 25, 2024. The company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this conference call.

Before

Recommended For You

About AMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMS

Trending Analysis

Trending News