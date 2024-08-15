suravikin/iStock via Getty Images

In my last article on First interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) I highlighted the stagnant growth of the loan portfolio, which is why the company used to reinvest investment portfolio proceeds into new securities. To date, the strategy has changed, but challenges related to demand for credit remain. In addition, expectations about rate cuts have changed, and management will have to position FIBK so that it can benefit from a lower-than-expected Fed Funds Rate.

The dividend yield is still very high, 6.63%, but is it worth it?

Loans and securities portfolio

As mentioned, the loan portfolio is probably the most problematic aspect: it grew only 0.80% annualized from the previous quarter, so it was virtually unchanged. But there is more, in fact the composition is riskier than in the past.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2024

Since my last article (Feb. 4, 2024) the weight of CRE loans has gone from 48% to 50%; at the same time Residential RE loans have gone from 13% to 12%. This is not bad news, but it highlights a rather risk-prone approach. CRE loans are typically more cyclical and worth half the portfolio, which assumes a very positive management outlook on the country's economic growth. Given recent pessimistic signals such as the triggering of the Sahm Rule and the 10-2 differential of the yield curve about to reinvert, I would have preferred management to implement a more conservative strategy, but that is just my opinion.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2024

So far the long-awaited recession has not come and the criticized loan ratio is even lower than last year. Non-performing loans have increased by $75.40 million but are well covered by allowances for credit losses. Overall, credit risk is still well managed.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2024

As anticipated, the problem is the demand for credit; instead, deposits are the strength. The loan to deposit ratio is only 79.70%, so the company can take advantage of market opportunities, but cannot find them.

At the beginning of the year there was the willingness to invest the cash in government bonds, so as to give a boost to both NIM and NII, without negatively altering capital ratios. As the months have passed, it seems that management's will has changed:

What we’re hoping for is the investment portfolio will continue to shrink, and the loan portfolio would start to expand. So that would help earnings also. But I think the thing is then in deposit growth, hopefully, deposits stabilize and start growing a little bit so we can pay down things. So I would say hopefully, in 2025, interest rates come down, the economy picks up a little bit, it becomes a little bit more robust. CEO Kevin Riley, conference call Q2 2024.

Investment portfolio is no longer a priority and its proceeds will be used to repay borrowing, particularly the BTFP.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2024

FIBK made extensive use of it because of its large unrealized losses. As a reminder, the BTFP involved borrowing from the Fed using the nominal value of government bonds in the portfolio as collateral, not the fair value. This way the unrealized losses had less impact, but FIBK now has to pay back what it borrowed.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2024

We are talking about $2.43 billion, including $680 million by Q3 2024 and $1.75 billion by Q2 2025. The average rate is quite high, 5.52% in the first case and 4.86% in the second case. Maturities in the securities portfolio will be leveraged to reduce this debt.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2024

Through Q2 2025 bonds worth $786.20 million will mature, and most of these proceeds will be used to pay off the BTFP. It certainly won't be enough, but it helps.

In this respect, management's change of strategy has proven to be a more conservative choice. A few quarters ago the proceeds were reinvested in new securities; today they are used to reducing debt and leverage.

Deposits and NIM

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2024

Non-interest-bearing deposits have remained stable at 27%, which is good. Also, the total cost of deposits is very low, only 1.42%. The latter may increase slightly, but the worst is behind us.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2024

In fact, the net interest margin returned to 3%, up 7 basis points from the previous quarter. We can expect an improvement of the same magnitude in Q3 2024 and Q4 2024 as well. As the stalling of the loan portfolio is expected throughout 2024, it is possible that interest-earning assets will decline as the quarters go by. After all, maturing securities are not replaced and the proceeds will be used to reduce debt, thus interest-bearing liabilities.

Compared to the previous quarterly, management has greatly increased the expectation on the rate cut: previously it was 25 bps by the end of 2024, today it is 125 bps by 2024. Currently, the balance sheet position is neutral, but since management expects many cuts, it will lead it to be slightly liability-sensitive by early 2025. Certainly, reducing debt maturing 12 months or more will help achieve the goal. It will also be important to reduce exposure to expensive CDs, since 10% of them will mature in more than 12 months.

Dividends and valuation

The dividend yield of FIBK is 6.63%, making it very interesting in the eyes of dividend investors. By the way, the 10-year CAGR of the dividend was 11.73%, higher than the industry median of 7.49%.

At first glance, FIBK may seem like the perfect dividend company, but it is worth highlighting the downside as well.

Seeking Alpha

Long-term growth is undoubtedly sound, but the more we narrow the lens, the more we notice several problems. Over the past 3 years, growth has been disappointing, and that expected for next year is only 2.44%.

It seems that the new macroeconomic environment has weakened FIBK, which is no longer able to guarantee shareholders a double-digit growth dividend.

Seeking Alpha

In addition, the dividend payout ratio is basically double the industry median, which calls into question its sustainability. In particular, my concerns are about the huge exposure to CRE loans. In the event of a recession, I doubt that FIBK can continue to increase its dividend; a cut may be necessary. Now these are only speculations; there is nothing concrete.

TIKR

As for valuation, FIBK is not expensive at present. Over the past 10 years it has been trading on average at 1.96x TBV, today at 1.45x TBV. Typically, when a bank shows such a discount to historical TBV I consider it a buy, but in this case, I prefer to leave the hold rating. The reason is that, being a rather risk-averse investor, I think it is better not to get too much exposure to a bank totally dependent on CRE loans. At the very least, I expect an economic slowdown in the coming quarters, especially if the Fed goes into “panic-cutting mode.”

Uncertainty is prevailing in the financial markets and volatility is taking over. At these stages, I think it is wise to shift more toward risk-off stocks.

Conclusion

FIBK is a solid bank with an improving net interest margin and decreasing borrowing.

Seeking Alpha

In any case, the stalling of loan growth combined with the heavy exposure to CRE loans inhibit my willingness to consider it a buy. The current price, while cheap, I believe does not present enough of a margin of safety to sleep soundly in the event of an economic slowdown.

This does not mean that it cannot go higher in the coming months, I simply prefer to avoid overly risky stocks at this stage of the market. Fundamentally, FIBK is a good bank and can rely on cheap and well-diversified deposits. The change in strategy regarding proceeds from the securities portfolio emphasizes a more conservative approach, but it may not be enough.