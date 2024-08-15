Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is the dominant search engine in China. The search is not, however, where the future of the business is. Baidu is also the Chinese leader in autonomous driving technology, a market with tremendous growth potential.

The company has invested billions of dollars over the years to develop autonomous driving and is now starting to monetise the technology with the expansion of its robotaxi service called Apollo Go.

As increasing revenues start covering some of the development expenses, losses of the ASD division will narrow and overall Baidu group profits will surge. This could be a good time to get in.

Currently, Baidu trades at an all-time low PE ratio of ~8X and also has a net cash position equivalent to 50% of the company’s market capitalisation.

While autonomous driving is still in its infancy, at this low price we are paying nothing for the technology. At the current price, the upside is considerable while the downside is limited.

Apollo, the autonomous driving division of Baidu, has been dragging down the profitability of the group

Apart from the legacy online marketing services, Baidu is active in Cloud Services, Intelligent Driving and well as several other smaller ventures. As of 2017, Baidu has stopped breaking down the profitability of search services and instead has combined all these activities under the Baidu Core segment.

Within Baidu Core, Online Marketing Services are a key profit driver, that before consolidation used to generate ~50% operating margins. Intelligent Driving, on the other hand, has been the loss leader as Baidu has been investing heavily and not generating any revenue.

With all divisions consolidated, Baidu has generated only a 16% operating profit margin. When Intelligent driving losses start narrowing, the profit margin of the group will improve.

Robotaxi service expansion will reduce Intelligent Driving division losses

Apollo Go, Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service, officially launched its commercial operations in August 2020. Baidu became the first company to offer fully driverless robotaxi services to the public in China.

Currently, Apollo Go has 500 Robotaxis on the road in China. Operational coverage areas and service acceptance by authorities and the riders are gradually increasing. Both daily rides per vehicle and distance per ride are growing, resulting in increasing vehicle utilisation.

Wuhan is the largest market for Apollo Go, with 300 Robotaxis on the road. The company has the most miles driven and the most developed models in this city and is, therefore, able to offer the largest share of fully autonomous rides. As outlined in the latest earnings call:

In April, the proportion of fully driverless orders rose to 70% - that’s up from only 10% in August 2022, and 45% Q4 of last year. We expect this figure to reach 100% in the coming quarters, thereby enabling us to minimize the cost related to safety officers.

Baidu was also able to reduce the cost of the autonomous cars themselves. Apollo’s new RT6 robotaxi is 50% cheaper than previous models. The cost to produce a fully autonomous and electric RT6 is below $30K, excluding the battery. The cars will also be equipped with battery-swapping technology, which will reduce the downtime of the cars.

Putting it all together, the reduction of operational and depreciation costs as well as improving asset utilisation will help Apollo Go to reach breakeven. During the first quarter results call, management claimed that:

Looking ahead, we plan to deploy our RT6, our sixth generation Robotaxi in our Wuhan Apollo Go operation this year, which will significantly reduce hardware depreciation costs. With the scaling of driverless operations and continuous improvement of cost structure, we believe Apollo Go will achieve operational UE breakeven in Wuhan in the near future”

In anticipation of this favourable development, Apollo plans to increase the Wuhan fleet to 1,000 robotaxis. The business will then move to scale in other cities.

Robotaxis will help train the autonomous driving foundational models

On the RT6, Apollo has introduced Apollo ADFM, the first AI-powered foundation model capable of supporting Level 4 autonomous driving. The system will learn from Apollo’s 100 million kilometres of real-world driving data.

As robotaxi services are expanded in additional cities and real-world driving data accumulates, Apollo will be able to continue tweaking and improving the autonomous driving experience and safety. Each region seems to have a slightly different driving culture and autonomous driving models have to adapt to these to offer the best experience.

A rapid robotaxi rollout will help Apollo develop the best real-world driving models which will also be licensed out to third parties, such as automakers, logistics and public transport companies. Licensing will likely be a very profitable business for the leading companies.

Apollo is an open-source autonomous driving platform that intends to achieve maximum market penetration and then sell value-added software packages.

Increasing robotaxi business margins as well as increasing software licensing revenue potential bodes well for the future profitability of the Intelligent Driving division. The losses will likely narrow, and the profits of the whole Baidu Core division will therefore increase considerably.

Apollo is facing competition in China but is highly likely to have a positive value

While the exact business models are yet to be determined as the software, hardware and regulation develop it is quite clear that industry growth opportunity is significant. McKinsey projects a considerable increase in the high-driving automation market.

While we do not know what share of the autonomous driving industry will Baidu get hold of, however considering its leading position currently as well as its significant industry growth potential it is highly likely that the value of the division is positive, despite losses currently being generated.

Pony AI, the main competitor of Apollo in China was recently valued at $8.5 billion in its latest funding round. The value of Apollo is also highly likely to be positive. Despite this, Baidu currently trades at only 8X earnings, including the loss-making divisions.

Assuming that the Search Service generated the same level of margin as in 2016, last year the division was reported separately, while all the other divisions broke even, Baidu would be able to increase earnings by about 30%.

Baidu is expected to continue growing, despite short-term challenges

Despite the uncertainty surrounding it, most of the analysts covering Baidu, expect the company’s earnings to continue increasing.

However, the share price of Baidu has declined by ~24% since the last earnings announcement in May, as the news flow has been negative:

The U.S. is planning to bar Chinese software in autonomous and connected vehicles in the coming weeks” Chinese tech companies including Baidu (BIDU), …, are storing high bandwidth memory chips from Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) expecting new U.S. restrictions on exports of the semiconductors to China.

The risks associated with the rising tensions between the U.S. and China have been well-documented. However, Baidu is expected to continue growing its earnings, as outlined by consensus estimates. The company also has a strong balance sheet, which will help it to mitigate the most severe risks.

Bottom Line

Baidu is the leading search engine in China and has also achieved a leading position in the autonomous driving space.

Despite the consistent investment in new growth areas, Baidu has yet to generate profits. This is about to change as the company’s self-driving technology division is now starting to generate revenues, which will offset some of the expenses.

As autonomous driving division losses decline, overall company’s profits will grow.

Despite this growth prospect and the market values of comparable companies, Baidu is trading at merely 8X forward earnings. The company also has an impressive cash hoard that accounts for half of Baidu's market cap.

There is uncertainty concerning the future shape of the driving automation industry as well as the impact that the tensions between the U.S. and China will have, however, at the current stock price these risks seem well covered.

