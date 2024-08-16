Maskot

One of the dangerous things about investing in companies that generate consistent losses and cash outflows is that things have to go really well or else shares risk dropping rather significantly. A great example of this can be seen by looking at agilon health (NYSE:AGL) over the last couple of days. On August 14th, shares of the company closed down 8.1% after management announced financial results covering the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. And if that wasn't enough, shares fell another 4.1% on August 15th as the market continued to digest the news that had been reported. All told, this translated to a two-day decline of 11.9%.

With these painful declines, shares are now down 6.2% since I rated the company a ‘hold’ back in April of this year. That's far worse than the 10.7% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. In that article, I called the company an interesting business because of its overall value proposition for consumers and the healthcare industry. But because of the overall fundamental health of the business, I said that shares were not exactly investable. The only reason why I ended up rating it a ‘hold’ was because, despite its troubles, the company was growing at a rapid pace. That growth continues today, though investors who cannot handle significant volatility would be wise to look elsewhere for opportunities.

A mixed quarter

When I last wrote about agilon health earlier this year, we only had data covering through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. In that article, I talked about the positive aspects of the value-based care via a global capitation system that management was bringing to the market. The ultimate objective is to achieve reduced health care costs while simultaneously improving health outcomes for patients. And in a market when healthcare expenses are already so high, not only on an absolute basis, but also relative to really any developed country that has universal healthcare, the move in the direction of value-based care can be appealing.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

My goal in this article is not to rehash all of those specifics. But I do think it would be a good idea for you to read my prior article on the business since I do go into great detail about the industry. All you need to know for now is that the strategy the company has employed has resulted in significant expansion of its own business. Take the second quarter of 2024 as an example. During that quarter, the company generated revenue of $1.48 billion. This represents a surge of 38.7% compared to the $1.07 billion generated just one year earlier. The revenue unfortunately it did fall short of analysts’ expectations to the tune of $60 million. But considering the year over year growth rate achieved even with this miss, it's difficult to be unhappy.

Almost all of the company’s revenue comes from medical services. To be precise, in the most recent quarter, 99.8% of sales were attributable to this particular activity. This consists of capitation revenue under contracts that the company has with a wide variety of payors. In short, what happens is that the business gets a guaranteed fee per month for each member. These fees are based on a percent of the premiums that payors receive from the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services. In short, you can envision this as a way for payors to offload the risk of treatment to another party (in this case, agilon health).

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This surge in sales was driven by the fact that the company had 512,800 Medicare Advantage members under its roster during the second quarter. This was materially higher than the 372,800 reported just one year earlier. It does, however, represent a decline from the 522,800 that the company had at the end of the first quarter of this year. Part of the reason why the market was disappointed stems from the fact that management, when reporting first quarter results this year, had originally forecasted having between 513,000 and 518,000 Medicare Advantage members under its belt for this last quarter. So the firm did fall short in that regard. The company also ended the quarter with 131,700 ACO Model members. That was up tremendously from the 87,000 reported the same time last year. This, fortunately, was above the 123,000 to 128,000 range that management had forecasted. But clearly, a greater weight is being applied to the Medicare Advantage members.

On the bottom line, things were a little better than anticipated. The company generated a loss per share of $0.07. That's a worsening over the $0.04 loss per share reported for the second quarter of 2023. But it's $0.01 better than what analysts had expected. This unfortunately does mean that the firm's overall net loss nearly doubled from $16.7 million to $30.7 million. But the good news was that all other profitability metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Operating cash flow went from negative $21.2 million to negative $18.7 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the improvement was from negative $0.8 million to positive $14.8 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company went from negative $12.5 million to negative $2.8 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It would be nice to say that these improvements on the bottom line were part of a larger trend. But that's not exactly the case. In the chart above, you can see results for the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2023. While revenue rose tremendously, the company's net loss, adjusted operating cash flow, and EBITDA are worsened materially on a year over year basis. Only operating cash flow showed any improvement. Surely, management does still have their work cut out for them.

agilon health

Even when it comes to guidance for 2024 as a whole, management has provided mixed expectations. Prior guidance had called for the business having between 510,000 and 515,000 Medicare Advantage members under its belt. That number has now been pushed up to between 518,000 and 520,000. There was also an increase in expectations when it came to ACO Model members. Unfortunately, this does not necessarily translate to a rise in revenue. Prior guidance had called for revenue of between $6.125 billion and $6.175 billion. Now, management believes this will be between $6.01 billion and $6.04 billion. The good news about this is that the range for EBITDA has not worsened. But even so, it's still expected to be negative to the tune of between $15 million and $60 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Outside of these fundamental figures, there are some other important things for investors to be paying attention to. One of these is positive, while another is negative. The negative one is what management refers to as ‘medical margin’. Management defines this as medical services revenue after stripping out medical services expenses. This is the revenue that the company can conceivably convert into profits if it has any leftover after paying for its own operating costs. Ideally, you want this number to increase. But in the chart above, you can see a decline for the first half of this year relative to the first half of last year, as well as for the second quarter of this year compared to the second quarter of last year.

This drop, management said, was largely the result of the company's decision to book a hire cost trend compared to what was previously anticipated. Management described this as a prudent move so that investors aren't surprised should something come up. With these declines, I can only imagine that investors are wondering about what the rest of this year will look like. I say this because management is still forecasting medical margin of between $400 million and $450 million. This is up from the $298.7 million reported for 2023. Using midpoint figures for both revenue and medical margin, this implies medical margin as a percent of revenue of 7.05%. That compares to 6.92% for last year. Even though it would be small, this improvement would be nice to see if it comes to fruition. But so far this year, investors are likely fearing that we might see a worsening this year compared to last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Another important metric to pay attention to is what management calls ‘platform support costs’. These costs involve certain operating expenses that are integral to the business. We surprisingly saw an improvement in this during the most recent quarter, with the figure dropping from $42 million last year to $41.7 million this year. This marks a decline from 3.93% of sales to 2.81%. And for the first half of this year, even though the dollar amount was higher compared to 2023, the percent decline was similar to what we saw in the second quarter on its own. This shows that while medical margin is proving to be a problem, operating expenses are quickly coming under control.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There are two other things that I need to mention that I consider to be an issue regarding agilon health. The first of these is the amount of cash on the firm's balance sheet. After stripping out the modest amount of debt that it has, we end up with net cash. In the most recent quarter, that was $371.8 million. That's actually down from the $388.6 million reported for the first quarter and it's a drop from the $456.5 million reported for the end of 2023. In the chart above, you can see the significant decline from the $1.01 billion reported for 2021. Management has only had to dilute investors by 9.3% from 2021 through the present day. But if cash drops much lower, especially considering that profits and cash flows still aren't at break even on an annualized basis, further dilution could be necessary in order to push the business along. This is truly a race against the firms burn rate. And it's unclear whether the company will win that race.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The other thing relates to whether shares are even attractively priced. In the chart above, you can see a couple of different scenarios. First, you can see how much adjusted operating cash flow the company would need to generate in order to be fairly valued at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of either 10 or 15. And second, you can see the same thing for EBITDA for the EV to EBITDA multiple. These numbers are actually an improvement compared to when I last wrote about the firm. But it could be a long time before we get to these kinds of levels.

Takeaway

From a business model perspective, I do find agilon health to be incredibly interesting. The company's mission is a good one and I hope that everything goes well for it in the long run. But this doesn't mean that shares make for appealing prospects. Because of the rapid growth the company is achieving, and the cash that it still has on its books, I am planning to keep it rated a speculative ‘hold’ at this point in time. But for those who can't handle extreme volatility and uncertainty, now might be a good time to consider looking elsewhere for opportunities.