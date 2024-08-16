Hinterhaus Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) has been delivering exceptionally strong performances recently, both in business operations and stock performance. The company demonstrates very strong execution with a high-quality work culture. Their products are also highly competitive, especially for SMB users. However, despite these strengths, I cannot give a buy rating due to the current valuation and future uncertainties.

Business Update

MNDY delivered an exceptional performance in Q2 2024, marked by impressive financial results that highlight its robust growth and efficiency. The company achieved total revenue of $236M, 34%YOY. Operating income soared to $38.4m, up significantly from $16.6m in the same quarter last year. The profitability numbers are remarkable with a gross margin of 91% and free cash flow of $51M which represents a margin of 22%. Additionally, the net dollar retention rate remained stable at 110%, reflecting high customer satisfaction and loyalty. Overall, MNDY showed the effectiveness of its pricing model adjustments and the strong market demand for its business even under the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Initial impact of Pricing Adjustments is good but may change

The key drivers behind MNDY’s impressive Q2 performance is the pricing model adjustment, which was rolled out in waves during February, primarily targeted monthly customers. So far, the new pricing structure has extended to 40% of customers. The results have exceeded projections, with initial churn and growth retention rates looking very strong. It has clearly resonated with customers and significantly contributed to the company's robust financial results. However, the impact may differ for larger enterprises and annual customers who require more effort to acquire and more sensitive to pricing adjustments. Therefore, MNDY’s current performance has some temporary effect on it. The true strength of the business will need confirmation as the new pricing adjustments start to affect more customers.

Product Competitiveness, and Sustainability

The project management software space is dominated by the big three: Smartsheet (SMAR), Asana (ASAN), and MNDY. Post-COVID, many companies are consolidating their tools, favoring a streamlined set of solutions. This trend is beneficial for the big three, as smaller tools like Trello and ClickUp may lose market share due to limited resources and support.

In the long run, Smartsheet appears most vulnerable due to its similarity to Microsoft tools, which could lead to direct competition or acquisition by Microsoft. The main competition should lie between MNDY and Asana. MNDY benefits from efficient execution in marketing and product development, likely due to lower labor and development costs in Israel compared to Asana's base in the Bay Area. This allows MNDY to develop toolkits, add-ons, and functionalities more efficiently, offering a strong value proposition. However, Asana excels with a unique data structure and advanced AI capabilities. Its flexible and powerful software has led to successful global deployments across departments and functions, with numerous cases of wall-to-wall deployments in large enterprises. These extensive deployments are feats not commonly seen with MNDY (only reveal the largest seat count until this quarter) which make their sales team difficult to market to those largest enterprises.

Additionally, MNDY’s strategy involves developing and selling multiple product lines on top of their core Work OS platform, including Monday Work Management, Monday Sales CRM, Monday Dev, and Monday Marketer, among others. In comparison, Asana focuses on selling a single, comprehensive platform called Asana. To me, this approach seems easier to keep the software simple and clean, therefore easier to maintain in the long term.

SMB and Enterprise Market Competition

The SMB segment remains a strong area for MNDY, accounting for around 45% of the total ARR. The fact that recent pricing adjustments have not significantly impacted SMB customers further boosted the management's confidence in their strategy for this market. In contrast, the upper market enterprise accounts have not shown the same level of optimism during the conference call as they acknowledged the competitive pressures. The Monday CR, DEV and MondayDB should be used to target enterprise customers, but they still are predominantly used by SMBs. Enterprise Adoption has been slow when compared to other customer segments. To me, the enterprise competitiveness of MNDY is still uncertain. Although Management has expressed their ambition to serve all sectors of the market, I am not so comfortable believing their optimism in an industry facing consolidation. It’s challenging to excel in every area. I believe focusing on SMBs, where MNDY already excels, might be a more effective strategy for investor return.

Bottom Line

Overall, MNDY is a high-quality business with a dominant position in the work management industry. The company has proven its ability to win customers, especially in the SMB sector. Their offerings have strong value propositions and support. Their performance marketing stands out as the best in the industry, with highly effective Super Bowl ads, YouTube ads, and other marketing efforts which, I think, have outperformed competitors like Asana and Smartsheet. However, a major concern is the current valuation. With an EV to sales multiple of 12, the stock is priced to perfection, leaving little margin of safety. While the Q2 2024 performance was undeniably strong, with impressive top-line and bottom-line results and great profitability and cash flow conversion, the sustainability of this performance remains uncertain.

Looking at the future, MNDY’s current enterprise value is around $11 billion. If we assume a 20% annual growth rate, the enterprise value could grow to about $26.4 billion in 10 years. With current revenue around $1 billion and assuming a 20% profit margin, the company could achieve an earnings power of $1.2 billion at year 10, resulting in a valuation of $24 billion using a 20x multiple. This scenario offers a 2.2 times return to current enterprise value over 10 years, or about 8% per year, which is good but not exceptional. However, 20% annual growth for the next 10 years is an extremely aggressive assumption, not everyone can do that. Alternatively, with a 10% annual growth rate, revenue could rise to around $2.6 billion in 10 years. With a 20% profit margin, earnings power would be about $0.6 billion, leading to a valuation of $12 billion which offers a modest 1.2 times return over 10 years, or about 2% per year. So even with solid growth, the potential returns are not great. The current valuation needs perfect execution and sustained growth to justify itself.