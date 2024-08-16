gorodenkoff

In March 2023, I initiated coverage for MTU Aero Engines (OTCPK:MTUAF) and assigned a strong buy rating. Since then, the stock has underperformed, driven by the issues with the GTF turbofans. However, that doesn’t mean that the stock has been a bad investment because in October 2023, I saw a valuable entry point for the stock or an opportunity to accumulate shares and since then, the stock has gained over 70% easily outperforming the stock markets. That outperformance has continued because in April, I reiterated my buy rating and since then, the stock returned nearly 24% compared to a 8.7% return for the S&P 500.

In this report, I will be discussing the H1 2024 financial results and provide an updated price target assessment for MTU Aero Engines.

Why Do I Like MTU Aero Engines?

While MTU Aero Engines suffered the consequences of the GTF engine issues together with RTX, I have maintained my buy rating. The reason is actually quite simple. The GTF engine issues are quite costly, but airplane programs run for 10-15 years, if not more. So, there are a lot of engines to be sold to make up the losses on, and the tail of services revenues can last decades. So, there is an opportunity to harvest value from OEM sales and operator services demand. Furthermore, the development of turbofans is capital intensive and complex technology is involved. Consequently, it is a market that is hard to enter. What I also like about MTU Aero Engines is the fact that it is exposed to commercial airplane as well as defense markets.

MTU Aero Engines Adjusted Earnings Show Strong Growth

MTU Aero Engines

Adjusted revenues for the first half of the year showed 10% growth to €3.4 billion while adjusted EBIT grew 16% to €470 million, pointing at a 70 bps margin expansion to 13.7%. Free cash flow was down 22% and that was driven by continued supply chain issues driving higher working capital.

The OEM segment saw its revenues grow 8% with military revenues up 19% and commercial revenues growing 5% contributing to a 10% growth in EBIT to €288 million. Commercial OEM sales were up 11% with 29% growth in adjusted EBIT to €183 million, indicating 29% growth.

So, what we do see is that the underlying business continues to perform well with strong end-market demand. However, the ability to capitalize is somewhat limited by challenges in the aerospace supply chain, which also drive down the free cash flow generation as more cash is locked up in the form of working capital.

MTU Aero Engines Guides For Stronger Margins

MTU Aero Engines

The guidance that MTU Aero Engines has provided did not change a lot. For military, Commercial OEM and Commercial Spares sales the guidance remained the same. The Commercial MRO business also continues to expect revenue growth in the mid to high teens percentage, but the GTF share is now expected to be around 35% instead of 40 to 45 percent. The GTF engines are sold at lower margins if any and that means that with fewer GTF engines in the mix the adjusted EBIT margins have been increased to 13% while maintaining the group sales guidance of €7.3 billion to €7.5 billion. The free cash flow guidance of low triple digits is a vague one, but that is driven by the state of the aerospace supply chain as well as the timing of customer compensations.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Remains Attractive

MTU Aero Engines

With the H1 2024 earnings in mind as well as the forward projections, I have lowered my price target for MTU Aero Engines from $298 to $297. EBITDA estimates between 2024 and 2026 has been increased by €200 million to €4.563 billion. However, on free cash flow the 2024 targeted free cash flow is now €50 million driven by higher working capital and customer credits for the GTF engine issues. Overall, the free cash flow expectations between 2024 and 2026 have been increase by 3.7% to €1.176 billion. Putting the EBITDA and free cash flow projections into my model as well as dividends, debt reductions and the balance sheet data provides a $335 price target representing 18% upside based on 2025 earnings and the company EV/EBITDA multiple. As a result, I am maintaining my buy rating.

Conclusion: MTU Aero Engines Navigates Aerospace Supply Challenges And Has Upside

The H1 2024 results showed good underlying operational performance of the business, but the reality of aerospace supply challenges was also visible, and that is something that MTU Aero Engines is navigating. It puts a pressure on free cash flow, but is not a huge reason for concern given the long-term focus of the business. I believe that the stock remains appealing with significant upside based on 2025 earnings.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.