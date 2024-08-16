SIGA Technologies: Poised For A Potential Windfall From Monkeypox Emergency Declaration

Daniel Grizelj

SIGA Technologies: Betting on a Rare Antiviral Jackpot

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing antiviral treatments for orthopoxviruses. Their lead asset is TPOXX (tecovirimat), which is FDA-approved for smallpox and has expanded authorizations in Europe and the UK for treating monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia-related complications. SIGA's customers are government bodies like BARDA and the U.S. Department of Defense.

TPOXX was initially developed for smallpox. Due to monkeypox's recent resurgence, global authorities gave TPOXX a green light for monkeypox as well. Experimental treatments are commonly utilized in emergency situations where a lack of alternatives exists. Furthermore, TPOXX's established efficacy in smallpox, another orthopoxvirus, provided a scientific rationale for its potential efficacy in monkeypox.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization [WHO] declared the monkeypox outbreaks in Africa a "global emergency." To date, "more than 14,000 cases and 524 people have died," implying a death rate as high as 4%, or 1/25 people. On Thursday, Swedish officials reported the first monkeypox case, similar to the more infectious variants out of Congo. There is a vaccine, Jynneos, that is approved in the US and Europe (Imvanex) for monkeypox. However, its availability is limited, particularly in areas like Africa where healthcare access is lacking, leading to outbreaks. It is typically reserved for high-risk groups, like healthcare workers and people who are immunocompromised. Due to the declaration, US health authorities may soon highly recommend monkeypox vaccinations for these high-risk groups.

The WHO declaration typically calls for a coordinated international response. Ideally, countries should begin to work closely together, share data, and implement threat-reduction strategies. Financial and logistical resources are deployed in response. For example, in 2022, the US Department of Defense awarded Moderna (MRNA) $1.74 billion to secure millions of vaccines in advance of the fall. A global emergency can hasten the development, approval, and distribution of treatments, as COVID-19 and vaccines like Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty demonstrated a few years ago.

So the declaration has several implications, particularly for SIGA. Current treatment recommendations following infection support SIGA's tecovirimat in patients with severe disease or risk factors for severe disease, but this recommendation is based on insufficient evidence due to the lack of proof of tecovirimat's efficacy in humans with monkeypox. Because it is not approved in the US, oral tecovirimat typically requires entry into the STOMP trial, which is funded by the US Department of Health & Human Services. A full US approval would have significant ramifications for tecovirimat and greatly expand its market opportunities.

This prospect was slightly diminished just the day after the WHO declared an emergency when SIGA released top-line results from the PALM 007 study of tecovirimat in monkeypox treatment.

Preliminary analysis shows the study did not reach statistical significance on its primary endpoint of tecovirimat being superior to placebo in lesion resolution for all patients.

However, SIGA noted that tecovirimat maintained a good safety profile and demonstrated "clinical benefit vs. placebo" in patients with severe disease or who were treated early. Furthermore, it is important to note that the patients in the placebo arm were hospitalized and received high-quality care, which may have reduced the apparent benefit of tecovirimat. SIGA's stock closed 19% in the red on Thursday.

As you can see in the chart above, 2022 featured a similar monkeypox outbreak, increasing demand for SIGA's tecovirimat and inspiring 52-week highs in its stock. However, the 2024 outbreak is being described as "unprecedented" in regard to severity and geographic spread, inspired by new variants. The number of cases is far beyond the levels seen in 2022.

Monkeypox is typically transmitted through close physical contact, such as skin lesions, body fluids, or respiratory droplets. It is not easily transmitted through casual contact or long distances. This differs from COVID, which was highly transmissible via respiratory droplets. The basic reproductive number (R0) of monkeypox, which denotes the typical number of secondary infections caused by one infected individual, is approximated to be one. The COVID-19 R0 ranged from 2 to 3, with even higher values for variants like Omicron. Consequently, there is a decreased likelihood, increased localization, and slower spread of a significant monkeypox outbreak, especially in developed regions. Therefore, there is a much greater chance of success for a vaccination campaign—especially given that one already exists—than for the COVID-19 rollout.

SIGA's business is heavily reliant on tecovirimat, particularly in its expansion outside of smallpox, and US government contracts (BARDA).

While PALM 007's failure does not bode well for tecovirimat, its regulatory status is also dependent on ongoing trials like STOMP, UNITY, and EPOXI.

In July, SIGA announced that US authorities had purchased $113 million of oral TPOXX (smallpox) to "enhance orthopoxvirus preparedness." SIGA's market for smallpox is limited considering the disease was eradicated decades ago thanks to vaccinations. However, governments prefer to keep TPOXX on hand in case of bioterrorism.

Looking back to Q2, $18 million of the $21 million in revenue came from intravenous TPOXX sales to the US government. Despite lower revenue due to the natural waxing and waning of contracts in their business, the company made a small profit in the second quarter.

Financial Health

As of June 30, SIGA reported $106.949 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets were $176.475 million, while total current liabilities were just $21.378 million. This indicates that SIGA can readily meet any short-term obligations.

The company was marginally profitable in Q2, and its cash flows from operating activities are essentially even so far this year, so there is no need to estimate the cash runway. However, it must be emphasized that SIGA's future revenue prospects are highly uncertain and are very dependent on one or two customers.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

Due to the global emergency and despite PALM 007, tecovirimat may see demand under emergency use provisions or for government stockpiling. This could result in very large contracts for SIGA, relative to its market capitalization, but this is also highly uncertain.

Furthermore, SIGA is not expensive (forward P/E GAAP of 11.85 vs. sector median of 34.49), has a strong balance sheet, and is expected to continue securing contracts, albeit modest, in the near future. Despite the significant risks (e.g., clinical, regulatory, market, competition, overreliance on one asset/customer, etc.), SIGA is a compelling "speculative buy," but only in the context of a barbell portfolio strategy with significant allocation limits to mitigate the many idiosyncratic risks associated with SIGA. Also note that I've adjusted my single-period evaluation from four years to one, as I don't view SIGA as a compelling long-term investment. However, the success of ongoing trials or the emergence of new orthopoxvirus threats could alter the company's long-term trajectory.