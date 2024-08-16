Emerging Market Growth Slows As Manufacturing Expansion Cools

  • Emerging market economic growth was sustained at the start of the second half of 2024, according to S&P Global's PMI surveys, albeit at the slowest pace in eight months.
  • Rising service sector price pressures were found to have largely offset slower increases in manufacturing sector prices.
  • Output rose in the emerging markets across both the manufacturing and service sectors, while developed markets growth was wholly supported by an improvement in the service sector.
  • Looking at the four major emerging market economies, India retained the top spot in terms of economic growth for the twenty-fifth month in a row in July.

Emerging market economic growth was sustained at the start of the second half of 2024, according to S&P Global's PMI surveys, albeit at the slowest pace in eight months. A marked deceleration in manufacturing output growth underpinned the latest change, while services activity

