Is Your Bond Allocation A Drag? It Doesn't Have To Be

One of the things I perpetually see are investors AND financial advisors spending an excessive amount of time on their equity positions but little to no time on fixed income.

This has been exacerbated by the zero-interest-rate environment that took place between 2009-2022. Many gave up on the bond market and have piled into dividend payers and tech stocks. The fund flows show that. Money has poured into tech stocks and dividend payers.

The bond market has been in its worst bear market in history. We are on month 46 of this bond bear market while the equity markets continue to power higher and are likely to make new highs soon. For reference, the next longest bear market in history was just 16 months in the early 1980s.

Historical Drawdowns:

The main reason: interest rates were near zero during Covid. When rates are that low, duration, or the sensitivities to the movement in interest rates, is very high since you have no income or yield to buffer your bond.

The 10-year yield went from a record low of 0.37% to over 5% in October of last year. This is providing investors with a 'Generational Opportunity' in fixed income.

However, purchasing a generic fixed income bond portfolio is the first mistake most investors make. This goes back to my opening paragraph, stating most investors and financial advisors spend little to no time on their fixed income allocations. They instead chose to go the one-stop-shop route of buying a "total return" or "multi-sector" fund that covers all their bases and lets the portfolio manager allocate within the bond world.

The fixed-income market is markedly different. The ability to 'beat the benchmark' is well documented in fixed income.

As the chart below shows, the majority of active bond funds and ETFs beat their median passive peers after fees over the past 1, 3, 5, 7 and 10 years, with 63% outperforming over the past 5 years. In contrast, the majority of active equity strategies failed to beat their median passive counterparts during the period. Only 43% outperformed over the past 5 years; in every other period, the percentage is lower still.

Here is a blurb I found off of the PIMCO website showing the difference in active vs. passive in fixed income.

It is a widely held view – supported by empirical analyses such as our own in 2017 and 2020 – that in general active equity funds have not offered value (after fees) relative to their passive counterparts. There are several structural reasons why we nonetheless expect active bond funds to outperform passives. These include: A higher proportion of fixed income investors operate under constraints that create opportunities for active managers. For example, insurance companies, operating under capital constraints, eschew bonds that have been downgraded to high yield. Purchasing such “fallen angels” has provided a robust source of alpha for active managers able to add them opportunistically to their portfolios. Excess turnover in fixed income benchmarks creates opportunities for active bond managers: New securities have represented about 20% of bond market capitalisation each year. New issue premia enhance returns and active managers can maximize their allocations to these sources of alpha. Active managers can be more selective in what they buy and sell than passive funds, which have to follow the index much more closely. Wider availability of financial derivatives Compared to equity managers, fixed income managers have a larger toolbox of derivatives to fine-tune their positions to express their views in a more targeted fashion. This enhances their ability to extract value from fixed income markets, which are less efficient than equity markets due to their being less researched and more subject to noneconomic investing (see (i) above).

What I often see in financial advisory models is a generic intermediate bond fund that leaves it up to the portfolio manager how much they allocate to each fixed income subsector (investment grade, high yield, mortgages, loans, agency, international, EM bonds, etc).

Very few of these same advisors do this on the equity side but instead buy large cap, mid cap, small cap, REITs, international developed, emerging markets, etc.

Why?

I believe it is likely due to the financial news media focusing on what their viewers find appealing - the higher returns of stocks versus boring steady-eddy bonds.

Over the last 3-5 years, your fixed income has done nothing. If you are thinking about, or have already given up on your fixed income, you may miss out on the recovery. This would be the equivalent of selling your stocks at the bottom in Covid or 2008.

The question is, how will you hold your fixed income?

The Closed-End Fund Advantage

Closed-end funds ("CEFs") are nothing new. They've been around more than a century. However, most investors have no idea what they are. Essentially, they are an exchange listed fund with a set number of shares. That means that, unlike mutual funds, the price can deviate from the NAV.

This is a big advantage for the investor as it allows them to be opportunistic and buy a bond fund at a discount and potentially capture the discount closing to the NAV.

Research shows that CEFs are interest rate sensitive, and the discounts tend to close when rates fall and widen when rates rise. This is why discounts on bond CEFs were at some of their widest levels ever in the last year. Investors were scared of ever-higher interest rates.

This fear is your opportunity.

Over the long-term, a CEF outperforms a comparable mutual fund, even with higher fees. That's because they can use leverage, and they don't have a cash flow problem.

Cash flow problem: A bond mutual fund has to sell bonds to meet redemption requests from fundholders and put new cash to work when investors buy. That constant buying and selling, most often at the worst possible times, is a drag on performance.

A CEF offers, depending on the fund, just as much liquidity but doesn't have that problem since an investor who is selling is being matched with one who is buying. No new cash is entering the fund, nor is cash coming out of the fund.

This allows CEF portfolio managers to invest in less liquid investments, since they never have to sell unless they want to. Less liquid investments historically command a healthy yield premium.

Leverage, which tends to be equated with a four-letter word, is actually a big benefit over the long-term. Sure, leverage cuts both ways as the saying goes but can add significant incremental yields and returns over time.

Lately, leverage has been working against us, which is why the discounts on CEFs have been so wide. However, that may be changing soon and when it does, expect discounts to rally significantly along with the NAV gains from bonds rising in value as rates fall.

This is a double tailwind for investors. Gains from falling rates and gains from discounts tightening as leverage costs decline from falling rates. Boom, boom!

Here is a chart from Nuveen showing the benefit from leverage over time:

What does it mean?

Well, buying and selling, our counter-cyclical CEF rotational strategy, adds significant value to your bond portfolio by producing alpha. That alpha is derived from the gains from buying funds with wider discounts and selling funds with tighter discounts and rotating out to those wider discounts again.

It's a constant buy-and-rent strategy. We call it "rent" since we're not holding indefinitely but for moderate periods of time. This is certainly not day trading as it could take multiple years for discounts to tighten. But when they do, you have to be opportunistic and take advantage.

This is what our service aims to do - massively outperform the bond market, adding alpha and value over stagnant intermediate-term bond mutual funds that most investors own.

Check out a CEF fan favorite, PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI). Over the last 4 years, during the bond bear market, PDI has MASSIVELY outperformed the bond benchmark. A cumulative 37% over 4 years. That may be a lot less than the S&P 500, but it is also nothing to sneeze. It is still nearly 9% per year!

Today, the best opportunity is in the municipal side of the closed-end bond fund world. Our asset allocation in our non-qualified accounts are loaded with a couple dozen of these funds that have opportunistic discounts and juicy yields of 5% or more.

We think that these discounts could close 5 or more points from these levels. They've already closed a few but remain in the 84th percentile of all discount observations going back nearly 28 years.

Even on the taxable side, there remains a good opportunity to add value to your bond sleeves.

Additionally to CEFs, we are HIGHLY recommending investors lock in these yields before they fall further with individual long-term corporate bonds. On Yield Hunting, we have a menu broken out by credit rating of corporate bonds to add to your portfolios to augment the yield, reduce risk, but most importantly, lock in the current yields for many years to come.

Concluding Thoughts

We think investors can really juice their returns on the bond side of their portfolios for the first time in many years as the bond bear market is likely to end. As rates come down, we could see a double tailwind from rising bond prices and closing discounts on CEFs.

Additionally, individual corporate bonds of 5-10+ year maturities are EXTREMELY likely to outperform a generic total return bond mutual and definitely a passive bond ETF. The addition of high-quality individual corporate bonds should be a boon for the investor willing to hold.

Yields to maturity of 5.75% or higher (my individual bond sleeve now has a weighted average yield to maturity of 6.4%) with an average credit rating of BBB (investment grade) will help dampen your portfolio's volatility while providing a nice, stable income stream.