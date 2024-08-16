Rates Spark: More Weakness Needed For 50bp Fed Cut

Summary

  • Firm US data has offset some of the recent declines in US Treasury and Bund yields and makes a 50bp cut in September less likely.
  • Key upcoming US jobs data early in September ahead of the Fed meeting may tilt the balance in terms of cuts.
  • For the ECB, the need for aggressive cuts is even less probable and markets now see 65bp of cuts in 2024, which makes two more 25bp cuts the baseline.

By Benjamin Schroeder, Michiel Tukker, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Fed cuts are coming, but is it 25bp or 50bp?

The dip towards 3.8% for 10-year UST yields proved short-lived. A batch of firmer data, from retail sales to initial

