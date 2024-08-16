Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Activity Declines Slightly In August

Aug. 16, 2024 3:15 AM ETFXR, XLI, VIS, IYJ, VINAX, FIDU, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR, IYT, PPA, PKB, ITA, EXI, EVX, PRN, RBLD, XTN, XAR, UFO, PSCI, FTXR, KARS, ROKT, IDRV, IDE, DUSL
Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.11K Followers

Summary

  • The diffusion index for General Business Conditions was little changed at -4.7. The latest reading was better than the forecast of -5.9.
  • The headline general business conditions index was little changed at -4.7.
  • The current 3-month moving average is -5.8, the highest level of the year.

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you

By Jennifer Nash

Manufacturing activity declined slightly in New York State, according to the Empire State Manufacturing August survey. The diffusion index for General Business Conditions was little changed at -4.7. The latest reading was better than the forecast of -5.9.

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.11K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
XLI--
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
VINAX--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund Admiral Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News