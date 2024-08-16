Rasi Bhadramani

Investment Thesis

I am bullish on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR) and rate it a buy given its strategic initiatives and market potential, which present an upbeat road map for sustained value creation. Its successful execution such as US patent extensions and sales force ramp are driving significant growth.

ESPR Q2 2024 Presentation

These initiatives among other initiatives have seen the company register strong revenue growth and margin expansions particularly gross margins from Q4 2022 to Q2 2024 reported on 12th August 2024.

Trading View

These tremendous growth figures reflect the company’s improving financial performance which also speaks volumes about its market breakthrough and product adoption. Given this background and considering the company’s significant undervaluation, I believe ESPR is a compelling investment opportunity.

Brief Company Overview

Esperion is a pharmaceutical firm whose goal is to treat patients with high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) by creating and distributing once-daily, oral, non-statin medicines. In the field of treating cardiovascular disease, the company's main products, NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets have drawn a lot of interest which explains its sustained growth.

ESPR Q2 2024 Presentation

The company was established in 2008 and has its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Market Potential

Cardiovascular disease [CVD] is the major cause of death globally. The World Health Organization [WHO] estimates that CVDs cause roughly 17.9 million deaths per year. With a sizable proportion of the population requiring cholesterol-reducing medicines, the market for LDL-C-lowering pharmaceuticals is large and it is projected to grow steadily up to 2033.

Precedence Research

With this large and projected market, it is how unique a company’s products are, that dictate their acceptance and competitiveness. With this in mind, I believe ESPR has a niche in giving an option for patients who require further LDL-C lowering due to statin intolerance or adverse side effects. Its non-statin medicines address the unmet demand.

A review of the Patient and Provider Assessment of Lipid Management registry revealed that more than 25% of adults who met the requirements for statin medication did not take one, owing to the fact that they were never offered one or were apprehensive about potential side effects. Nearly 55% of former statin patients in the registry reported perceived adverse effects, particularly muscle-related complaints, as the primary reason for discontinuing the medication. Similarly, a recent meta-analysis indicated between 5% and 17% of patients cease statins due to drug side effects, which is considerably greater than expected in clinical trials.

This market gap that ESPR has filled with its unique products offers them a competitive advantage in the larger competitive sphere. In addition, its product differentiation speaks about the company’s innovativeness and adds a layer to its competitive advantage. NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET have unique modes of action compared to conventional statins. The former is an adenosine triphosphate-citrate lyase [ACL] inhibitor that works by blocking cholesterol production in the liver. As a prodrug, it is transformed into an active drug only in the liver, not in the muscles, so avoiding the muscle discomfort associated with statins.

The latter includes both bempedoic acid and ezetimibe. Ezetimibe acts by lowering cholesterol absorption in the small intestine. It targets Niemann-Pick C1-Like 1 (NPC1L1), a sterol transporter that is implicated in the intestinal uptake of cholesterol and phytosterols. The combination of these two medications has a complementary effect on lowering total and LDL cholesterol levels.

Statins, on the other hand, inhibit an enzyme known as hydroxymethylglutaryl-CoA reductase. This enzyme is also involved in cholesterol synthesis in the liver which can be problematic to some patients due to several reasons. For instance, interference with other biological functions. HMG-CoA reductase is engaged in the mevalonate pathway, which is required for the synthesis of several key biological compounds. Statins block this enzyme, reducing cholesterol synthesis while also affecting the generation of other chemicals such as ubiquinone (coenzyme Q10), which is required for mitochondrial energy production. This can cause muscular discomfort and affect cellular energy levels.

Another example is muscle-related adverse effects. The most prevalent problem is muscle discomfort and weakness, which is known as myopathy. Statins may cause moderate myopathy, characterized by aching muscles and a rise in creatine kinase [CK] levels. In severe situations, it can cause rhabdomyolysis, a hazardous disorder in which muscle fibers are broken down and released into the bloodstream.

The unique activities of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET give an alternative for patients who encounter statin side effects or require extra cholesterol-lowering therapy. They can be used alone or in conjunction with other LDL-C-lowering treatments. Given this differentiated product offering, I believe ESPR is well-positioned to leverage the vast and growing market. This in my view explains its growing revenues as well as the growing adoption of its products. It is worth noting that NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET are the first oral non-statin LDL-cholesterol lowering medications approved by the FDA to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in both primary and secondary preventive patients.

ESPR Q2 2024 Presentation

Strategic Moves

In a bid for sustainable growth and development, ESPR is making notable strategic initiatives that I believe will shape its bright future. To begin with, is its European monetization of royalties. Esperion generated a significant amount of money when it sold its European royalties for $304.7 million. This deal entailed the sale of its 100% stake, subject to a cap, in Daiichi Sankyo Europe's (DSE) net sales of bempedoic acid products in Europe. I believe this was a strategic move due to several reasons;

Financial flexibility: Through the agreement, Esperion will have more financial and operational flexibility. It purposefully removes senior secured liens from their balance sheet.

Future milestones: It maintains the right to receive all prospective milestone payments from its exclusive European licensee, DSE, of up to $300 million in the future, contingent upon commercial performance.

Royalties reversion: Future DSE royalties will return to Esperion once OMERS has received an aggregate sum equivalent to 1.7 times its investment.

This monetization highlights the company's product potential in Europe and allows it to focus on optimizing its commercialization efforts in the United States. It's a forward-thinking strategy that weighs immediate financial advantage against long-term revenue potential.

Secondly in the strategic moves is its patent extension. The company made a big strategic decision when they recently extended their patent on bempedoic acid, which is an ingredient in their two major products which I have severally mentioned in this analysis. A five-year extension to December 3, 2030, has been granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. They can keep their exclusive rights to their formulations thanks to this extension granted by the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984, which may avert generic competition and preserve revenue streams from these products.

The company's 39% increase in U.S. net product revenue in Q2 2024 indicates the criticality of this move in terms of revenue potential. The extension of the patent puts ESPR in a position to perhaps boost prescription growth and product income. The company's long-term revenue potential can be enhanced by prolonged patent protection, which can help insulate it from generic competition.

These initiatives, along with several others like geographic growth and financial scheming—such as the Oberland Capital Revenue Interest Facility's early payoff, which demonstrates a proactive approach to capital management—could further bolster Esperion's financial position and revenue prospects.

ESPR Q2 2024 Presentation

Valuation

ESPR has a trailing quarterly revenue growth rate of 215.98% year over year, which is a strong indicator of the company's developing business, particularly given the sector median of 6.61%. Its forward revenue growth rate of 78.4%, compared to the sector median of 8.56%, demonstrates how bright its future is.

Seeking Alpha

With a forward P/E of 6, indicating that the stock is undervalued compared to the sector median of 31.12. Furthermore, the current P/S ratio of 0.98, compared to the sector median of 3.68, suggests that the company is undervalued based on sales. Considering this apparent undervaluation, and assuming the projected EPS of $3.56 by 2028, I estimated the price target for this stock by 2028. To do that, I multiplied the forward PE with the projected EPS which yielded a target price of $21.36. From a technical point of view, this target price falls within a major pivot of the stock which is the immediate resistance zone from its current price and therefore makes it a critical target point.

Trading View

Risks

While I am upbeat on this stock, just like every other investment it has its risks. One risk of investing here is relying on the success of a limited product line. Esperion's financial health and growth prospects are heavily dependent on the performance and market acceptability of its principal product ingredient, bempedoic acid.

The income and growth potential of the company could be significantly impacted if bempedoic acid encounters obstacles such as unfavorable outcomes from clinical trials, regulatory problems, or competition from rival drugs.

Investors should be mindful of this concentration risk since it may impact the stability of the entire investment and cause volatility in the company's stock price. This risk may be reduced by diversifying the products Esperion offers, but at the moment, the company's performance is heavily dependent on just one product line.

Conclusion

Esperion is a great investment prospect because of its innovative non-statin medicines, solid financial results, and astute business decisions. The company is well-positioned for long-term growth because of its focus on meeting the unmet needs in the cardiovascular disease sector. With its undervaluation and owing to its market potential, I rate this company a buy.