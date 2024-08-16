Power Producers Sell Future Capacity At Record Prices

NewSaetiew/iStock via Getty Images

By Rick A. Veitch

PJM's latest capacity auction yielded record prices for future supply, boosting producers' cash flows and signaling stronger demand for electricity.

For nearly two decades, U.S. electricity demand remained stable as efficiency improvements offset economic growth. Now growth expectations are rising dramatically as society's shift toward electrification-from electric vehicles to AI-tailored data centers-continues to intensify; meanwhile, more coal plants are being retired and intermittent renewable power sources can fall short during periods of peak power demand.

To ensure grid reliability, PJM Interconnection-a grid operator serving 13 states in the Midwest and East Coast-runs annual capacity auctions. In these auctions, power suppliers bid to be available to deliver electricity, at a certain price, up to three years in advance based on predicted energy demand. Securing those forward supply commitments helps grid operators ensure reliability in coming years.

At the end of July, PJM released record-setting auction results for the period covering June 2025 through May 2026: Compensation for future capacity hit $270/MW-day, more than 800% higher than during the previous auction and well ahead of market expectations.

We believe these compensation levels are sending strong market signals for the need for additional generation capacity, particularly natural gas-fired plants, which have dynamic dispatch capabilities. Standing up new power plants to meet additional demand won't happen overnight-that's why we expect PJM auctions to continue yielding healthy cash flows for power producers over at least the next few years.

In our view, demand for capacity will continue to benefit high yield bond and loan issuers in the utilities sector. Furthermore, as U.S. power grids strive to secure future reliability, we anticipate increasing opportunities to deploy capital in this sector at attractive yields.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

