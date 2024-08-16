Krzysztof12/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

I'm always happy to see quality be undervalued. And while I cannot argue that Jeronimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONY) (OTCPK:JRONF) is "the best" grocer in Europe, because margins, mix, and profits say otherwise, I do believe it's still a solid play here, and one that's getting better and even just at a conservative PT, with a high potential annualized upside.

Also, at this particular time, the company is actually yielding over 4% well-covered dividend yield, with a dividend that is set to improve and rise for the next fiscal. So at a price of below €16.5, the company is not only appealing, it's very appealing, at least insofar as I see things.

In this article, I'll show you why exactly I do consider it appealing, and what I see possible for the company both now and in the near-term future. I'm one of the few analysts covering this company, and you can find my previous article on Jeronimo Martins here.

Since that piece, my investment is down about 10% including dividend and FX, underperforming the market by about 16%. Is this a good performance? Of course not. I'm looking to invest more here, as it's more undervalued, to enjoy a better upside. There are some reasons for the decline which we'll go into here, and also look at some of the specific challenges that this company unfortunately faces.

Jeronimo Martins - Challenges remain, but there are signs of upside and recovery.

So let me be clear that it seems likely that 2024 is going to be a "down" year for the business in terms of earnings. That's what we're seeing reflected in the share price as well, which saw a decline after the 1H results were published last month on the 25th. The company calls it a challenging context, given less consumer demand, lower food inflation, and soaring cost inflation. This has in turn led to very intense competition among companies in these markets, as well as the company's various operating geographies.

This has pressured the company's already sector-low margin further, to where it now stands at 6.4% EBITDA, with €1B generated (which is up 3.5%, but up due to volume/mix not due to margin improvements). The company has opened 140 new stores, which also explains the growth, but the other trends aren't positive. We're negative OCF at almost negative €400M in cash flow, and net debt is now at over €3B.

Here is the sales mix for the Half-year period.

Jeronimo Martins IR (Jeronimo Martins IR)

...and the "context" given for the company by these results and how it's going also.

Jeronimo Martins IR (Jeronimo Martins IR)

There's something to be said for the company's operating geographies here. The fact is because the company operates in much more volatile regions than we typically see for some of these players, there are also likely to be more ups and downs with regard to results, inflation, and CPI. That's what we're seeing here, and this is what is causing the company to use wording like "Extremely fragile demand". In many of the company's geographies, we're talking about nations or areas that are not as developed or as mature in their operations as we see in NA or Western Europe. Portugal is the exception here, and even in this segment, we're seeing pressure.

Another challenge is that the company is attempting to execute a very ambitious investment and CapEx plan while this is happening. You can see the ramp up when it comes to a number of stores, as well as renovations, and the outlook for this year calls for the company to finish up over 300 new stores across its segment, as well as revamping another 300. So there are a lot of investments to be made here.

Sales performance while this is happening is not great. The company is seeing a like-for-like sales growth that's turned negative for 2Q24. That's the first time in years that it has done so. This is despite all segments contributing quite a bit to sales. There's a bit of a negative calendar effect to this development for 2Q (as I've said for other food companies as well).

Some of the segments deserve individual highlighting for the half-year period. This includes Poland, which is seeing good results in Biedronka with improvement in sales despite some negative LFL growth, and also Hebe.

Jeronimo Martins IR (Jeronimo Martins IR)

Pingo Doce also did well, and the sales growth of LFL here is positive. What's instead happening here, if we look at why things are not looking so great, is that the EBITDA and earnings reflect pricing and investment pressures. These are ongoing across the entire market, including the Western and NA markets. But they are worse here, because this company is seeing "worse trends" than the others, due to being in difficult geographies. Margin pressure is real, due to basket deflation, cost inflation, as well as investments. Out of 5 segments, only 2 have improved their EBITDA margins - all others are going into the negative.

Jeronimo Martins' response to this has been a further focus on pricing, and on value propositions. The company hopes that this will be enough to eventually drive strong volume increases. This makes the outlook, expectations, and forecasts important when we look at the company.

Jeronimo's plans are to continue to try and grow company volumes through pricing while working efficiently. I translate and interpret this that the company will continue to sacrifice margin for volume, in order to maintain market position. We should therefore expect margins to either stay at the lower state, or at the very least not expect them to increase here. The company itself in fact guides for an increased amount/investment of working capital. This is because, during a deflationary period, the company has to add allowances for not only interest rates, but growth slowdown and credit constraints - which in turn will affect the company's partners because the company may decide to shorten payment periods, particularly for the private-label partners.

So there are many moving parts here that are working to reduce the company's appeal in terms of margin and potential upside. The company is also clear that the company's various segments and operations are seeing their own challenges, volume issues, and margin issues. Especially Colombia-based Ara, where the company is clear that the business will pursue its price leadership (which in this period means sacrificing margins for volume in lowering price).

In short, we shouldn't expect good results for 2024. I have lowered my expectations for this year, and I believe you should do the same. I now expect a decline in EPS of at least 15%, down to around €1.1/share. While this will no doubt recover as the company's investments come online, and as margins slowly recover, I believe the company will remain at the lower end of the margin scale in its peer group - and this means the company needs to be properly discounted for such a "lack".

Let's look at the valuation that would become interesting.

Jeronimo Martins - I do want to own the company here

The company's average P/E remains at an 18-20x P/E. But I no longer believe the company has the "right" to trade here, given the margin pressures it's under. In my article where I covered the company the last time around, I specified that I only forecast at 15.5x - and I don't change this stance here. The company, as I see it, is not worth more than that.

However, we've now reached a level of valuation where the company's share price is only €16.28, that even forecasting at 15x, below 15.5, the upside is still 15% annualized with a yield of 4%+ (Source: F.A.S.T graphs Paywalled Link).

This company is far less certain about its forecastability than its peers are. The analysts following the company have a 50% negative forecast accuracy on a 1-year basis even with a 10% margin of error, which implies a high rate of near-term uncertainty. This makes it doubly important to get the business at an attractive price.

But that is something I believe we're getting here. You're buying the company, even at the lower forecast rates and EPS, at a multiple of 14x to earnings. That's well below the company's long-term and short-term average, and even in the case of relatively flat or below-average development, say forecasted to 12x P/E, the company still generates positive RoR. In the 12x P/E case we're talking about 5.35%. Not market-beating, but you're not losing money, even if this company was to perform very poorly.

This is what I like to view as "safety" in terms of investments here, and why I think there's a positive investment potential to be made here.

Other analysts agree. The current average PT for this company has not moved from my own PT of €22, even slightly above it. 22 analysts follow the stock with a lowest price target of €16/share, and a highest of €28/share, with an average of €22.33. Out of 22 analysts, 17 call the company a "Buy" or "outperform" here, and I would agree with that.

I do not move from my current PT, and I say that Jeronimo Martins is worth buying here. JRONY is my ADR of choice, and it'sas an ORD x2 ADR, meaning one ADR is 2 native shares. My target for the ADR is therefore $48/share at this particular time, and I view JRONY as liquid enough to warrant investing here.

Risks for the company are as follows.

Risks

The risks to this company do exist. Jeronimo Martins is one of the lower-margin consumer staples companies seen to its peers that I invest in. That's also why I give it lower multiples. It has exposure to downright risky geographies, such as Colombia. Neither Poland nor Portugal are extremely stable here, but see from a European context, higher amounts of revenue attrition and margin pressure as well, and operate in weaker consumer segments than other Western European players here.

But in the end, they are consumer staples and a grocery business. People need to eat - and while you can argue that the company faces challenges, you really can't argue that this company faces issues to the degree where it threatens their survival. Instead, current trends are focused on investments - and once those materialize, we should see improvements. So while risks exist - both operational, national, and macro - I believe the upside and above all the valuation make up for these at this price.

If the company were to rise above €20/share, then it can be argued that they still make up for it. But for now, I view things as being "fine" here for buying the company.

Thus, my thesis for the company is as follows.

Thesis

Jerónimo Martins is a company I do want to own, and now own - and I managed to get in at €19-€20/share. The higher-than-average forecast uncertainty currently remains, but I do believe that at around €16-17/share, you can buy this with a double-digit upside due to the potential premium, but also to a normalized P/E of 15x. The company has plenty of positives here.

I want 15% or above out of the investments that I put my money in, on an annual basis. It's now high enough, and even higher, with a premiumized return of over 20% per year.

I stick to my PT of €22/share and a "BUY" rating here. I, therefore, stick to my rating in terms of a positive stance. I would call the company "cheap" below €20/share, which means that as I am writing the article, I consider the company cheap as it trades close to €16/share.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills every single one of my criteria here, and I view the company as a "BUY" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.