Richard Drury

When many investors think of ETF investing, they immediately assume that the fund in question is based on an index. However, a more recent development in the ETF area is an idea taken from the hedge fund and institutional investing world. Specifically, fund of funds investing.

That is where the fund, an ETF in this case, is actually an actively-managed mix of assets that are other ETFs. In the case of The Brinsmere Fund - Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFG), the mission is to tactically manage a portfolio of about 25 different ETFs, each one representing a part of the stock or bond market in the form of an ETF. So, TBFG is one of a class of funds considered an ETF of ETFs.

As noted at the ETF site related to the management firm of TBFG, a $1 billion asset manager known as The Milwaukee Company, the approach here refers back to traditional asset allocation, but then applies a tactical approach with maximum and minimum allocations to stocks. In the case of TBFG, the fund ranges in equity allocation from 50% to 75% at any time. The rest is allocated to bond ETFs.

thebrinsmerefunds.com thebrinsmerefunds.com

This produces a portfolio that will largely mimic the broad stock and bond markets, but with some room to outperform when adjusted for risk. Here's the current mix and top holdings.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

TBFG is roughly three quarters stock allocation and one quarter bonds, so close to the top equity weighting currently. All 11 stock market sectors are included on the stock side, unsurprisingly led by technology. Government bonds heavily lead in that category, but corporate bonds are involved too. Vanguard ETFs play a leading role here.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) itself has well over 3,000 individual companies inside the ETF. VTI is just one of 26 total holdings within the entire portfolio of TBFG. This is a highly-diversified portfolio, and one of its biggest risks is that it is too diversified to justify using it. That said, it has shown some ability to outperform a traditional "balanced" index at times, pictured below.

Data by YCharts

TBFG has only been active since January of this year, giving us a very small sample size of what this fund of ETFs can do. It’s hard to truly compare these investments to other competitors because they can be so entirely different.

But, for better understanding, you can see the approximate 5.5% gain since its inception. This chart shows exactly what you are going to see with this type of investment vehicle, consistent and modest gains. The ETF’s on the equity side of the portfolio clearly out gain TBFG, and by a wide margin so far this year. On the other hand, TBFG is providing investors better proceeds than strictly putting capital in fixed income only.

Of course, there are periods where equities turn south quickly, while any bonds hold their value or appreciate. We saw an example of this very recently when a combination of issues related to a potential U.S. recession and a reversal of the so-called "Yen Carry Trade" disrupted global stock markets, and pushed bond prices up as a safe haven.

Fund of Funds Gaining in Popularity

Funds of funds have gained assets tremendously over the last several years and are becoming more popular investment tools globally. They can be helpful to investors who want more of a "plug and play" solution, rather than being active market watchers. TBFG essentially outsources the monitoring and allocation shifts to the investor.

The usual key knock against funds of funds is the stacking of fees, but this is a big positive for TBFG, as their expense ratio is .42%, much lower than the standard funds of funds. Another potential downside would be the watered-down returns from the massive diversification, as noted earlier.

Ycharts.com

As expected, the P/E ratio for TBFG is right near the equity market average. The current bond yield to maturity is up around 5%, which reflects the high allocation to US Treasuries and bonds with shorter duration (about 3 years).

TBFG is an ETF run by an experienced firm, and represents a consideration for investors who simply want to be invested along traditional lines, but with some potential for alpha on a risk-adjusted basis. We assign it a hold rating.