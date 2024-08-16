Alan_Lagadu/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Corning (NYSE:GLW) aged well, as the stock returned around 35% to investors since January, substantially outperforming the broader U.S. market.

My valuation analysis suggests that GLW became notably overvalued after the strong rally of 2024. On the other hand, I consider the latest earnings report as robust and secular trends are quite positive for Corning. All in all, I think that strong optimism is already priced in and downgrade GLW from "Strong Buy" to "Hold".

Recent developments

Corning released its latest quarterly earnings on July 30, surpassing consensus revenue estimates. On the other hand, actual GAAP EPS was below forecasts, while non-GAAP EPS was in line. Revenue grew by 3.5% YoY, the adjusted EPS expanded from $0.45 to $0.47.

Seeking Alpha

GLW demonstrated solid operating leverage as the operating margin expanded YoY from 8.6% to 10.1%. A 150 basis points operating margin expansion appears to be solid for such a mature business as Corning. Strong operating leverage also helped to generate $522 million in free cash flow, which contributed to fortifying the company's balance sheet. GLW's financial position is healthy, with $1.4 billion in cash as of the latest reporting date. Total debt is significantly below GLW's market cap, which means that the company has strong potential to exercise its financial flexibility if needed to invest in growth or innovation.

Seeking Alpha

Due to the strength and diversity of GLW's product mix, positives outweighed negatives in Q2. This allowed consolidated revenue to demonstrate expansion on a YoY basis. The company demonstrated growth across most of the segments, which is a bullish sign to me.

GLW's latest 10-K report

The management's guidance for Q3 2024 also looks robust. They expect Q3 revenue to be $3.7 billion, meaning that YoY growth will accelerate to approximately 7%. The bottom line is expected to follow revenue growth, expanding from $0.45 to around $0.52.

GLW's latest earnings presentation

That said, I consider GLW's Q2 earnings release as robust. From the longer-term perspective, I am also optimistic about GLW. Secular technological shifts look extremely strong for GLW's business as demand will remain strong due to the emergence of 5G, data centers, AI, and governmental initiatives to modernize infrastructure. MY optimism is backed by the expected 13.5% CAGR for the fiber optic cable market up to 2030. Corning celebrated its one billionth kilometer of optical fiber more than six years ago. This underscores that the company has extremely deep experience and reputation in the industry. Moreover, the management is firmly committed to drive innovation as the company's TTM R&D spending is around $1 billion. Vast experience and commitment to innovation make Corning well-equipped to capitalize on favorable trends in the fiber optic industry.

Corning's exposure to clean energy also looks promising. According to the new EPA's requirements, starting in 2027 all new vehicles will be obliged to implement particulate filters to reduce CO2 emissions. Corning is the company that invented the gasoline particulate filter technology. The company has sold over 50 million filters throughout its history, which underscores GLW's massive footprint in the niche. Corning's 27% market share suggest that the company is by far the largest player here. Corning also plans to use electric vehicles [EV] with its auto glass for EV interiors and displays.

The company's flagship Gorilla Glass dominates in the premium smartphones industry, accounting for a staggering 40% market share. Apart from its famous Gorilla Glass, the segment is also firmly exposed to the semiconductor industry, which is also experiencing a boom due to strong tailwinds behind its back.

To wrap up, I find the company's fundamentals very strong. Corning's exposure to thriving end markets and the management's commitment to innovation looks intact, in my opinion.

Valuation update

GLW slightly outperformed the broader U.S. stock market over the last 12 months with a 26% share price growth. The stock's performance in 2024 is even more positive, with the stock price appreciating by around 32%. Corning's current valuation ratios are mostly higher than the sector median and historical averages across, which suggests GLW might be overvalued.

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, looking only at ratios is never sufficient to draw a conclusion. To proceed with the discounted cash flow [DCF] model, I need to figure out the discount rate. Corning's cost of equity is 9.78%, which is calculated below using the CAPM approach.

Author's calculations

I have consensus revenue estimates for the next three fiscal years. For the years beyond, I incorporate a conservative 5% revenue CAGR, compared to the last decade's around 6% average annual revenue growth rate. The TTM FCF ex-SBC margin is 6.8%, which is the assumption for my base year. I incorporate a 50 basis points yearly FCF margin expansion, which correlates with a 5% revenue CAGR.

Author's calculations

Incorporating all these assumptions into the DCF model suggests that the business's fair value is around $29 billion. This is 14% below the current market cap, meaning that the stock is overvalued.

TrendSpider

Insiders' activity over the last twelve months also does not add optimism regarding GLW's valuation. There were only stock sales over the last twelve months, which might mean that insiders also do not consider the stock's valuation as attractive.

Risks to my rating downgrade

Despite overvaluation, GLW is still a high-quality business. That said, investors might consider that the stock deserves a premium over the fair value. This optimism might fuel further rally for the stock, which will work against my bullish thesis. Moreover, GLW's momentum is robust. We can see it from s high "A-" momentum grade from Seeking Alpha Quant.

Seeking Alpha

My cautiousness is also not shared by analysts of Deutsche Bank. The stock was upgraded from Hold to Buy on July 31, which is a potential solid catalyst for notable Wall Street names to also change their sentiment around GLW.

Bottom line

To conclude, I downgrade GLW to "Hold". The fundamentals are still strong, but I think that the valuation is no longer attractive after the solid rally so far in 2024.