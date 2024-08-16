Richard Drury

As investors begin to face the possibility of further derisking, the appeal of rotating into smallcaps is growing. Indices such as the Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) have gained investor interest as an investment opportunity as analysts anticipate a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, a decline in the Mag7, tech-heavy NASDAQ (QQQ), and the possibility of a decline in economic growth. The question is whether to buy the broader index, become a stock picker, or invest in a quality-oriented portfolio strategy. Bringing in the best of each strategy brings us Pacer’s Cash Cows ETF (BATS:COWZ). This portfolio takes an actively managed approach that seeks out the top 100 companies based on free cash flow yields.

Given the quality of the strategy and the potential rotation into smallcaps, I recommend COWZ with a BUY rating.

Cash Cows = Cash Flow

Breaking down this strategy, free cash flow yield is the ratio of FCF/market cap. COWZ elects to utilize enterprise value over market cap, making the ratio FCF/EV. I believe that the purpose of this adjustment is to capture the use of capital, as debt can significantly impact a company’s performance during times of stress. Given that we are considering COWZ as a strategy during a time of potential stress, I believe this factor will provide us significant value when selecting the stock cohort.

Corporate Reports

Of the 1000 stocks found in the Russell 1000, COWZ seeks to hold only the top 100 companies based on the company’s free cash flow yield. At a high level, this provides the portfolio with the highest quality investments based on their ability to generate free cash flow that provide an appealing discount to the index. This stock-picking approach provides COWZ with an average free cash flow yield of 8.11%, well above the index’s 3.24%, suggesting that the selected stocks can potentially provide significantly more upside potential given their ability to generate cash.

Corporate Reports

The portfolio strategy has outperformed its benchmark during most periods and may have the ability to outperform in the long-run given its value-based approach.

Corporate Reports

The top 10 holdings are relatively diversified, with a lean towards energy names.

Corporate Reports

Given that I have research available on Seeking Alpha covering a few of these names, I won’t get into too much detail on this small cohort.

Cheniere Energy Is Transforming Into A Stable Dividend Growth Stock (LNG)

Diamondback Energy Is Prepared To Perform In A Flat-To-Down Market (FANG)

Marathon Petroleum Still Has A Lot Of Value To Extract (MPC)

The portfolio’s top holding is 3M Company (MMM), a diversified manufacturing company that covers consumer goods, packaging materials, and electrical & materials for construction and power distribution, amongst others. This stock commands an enterprise value of $72b with a free cash flow yield of 6.2%. 3M recently brought in Bill Brown as their new CEO with the intention of turning the company around through a major restructuring. The firm has made headlines in recent years as a result of their “forever chemicals” and lawsuits for faulty earplugs. Despite these challenges, Mr. Brown is hitting the ground running to reignite the firm’s growth and bring margins back up to historical levels.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is the second largest holding in the portfolio, commanding a weight of 2.31%. The company currently holds an 8.8% free cash flow yield, well above the portfolio’s indexed average. Bristol-Myers operations are focused in biopharmaceuticals, with Opdivo being their largest success. Bristol-Myers has historically been a value strategy, offering investors relatively consistent performance. Despite this, the firm’s 1-year stock price return has yielded -21.44%, bringing BMY deeper into value territory.

Seeking Alpha

One stock that may make this portfolio less appealing to some investors is Altria Group (MO). Altria is best known for their Marlboro-brand cigarettes. Altria is oftentimes seen as a defensive stock during times of stress, with the presumption that smokers won’t necessarily quit smoking. I believe the inclusion of Altria brings an additional appeal as the stock isn’t included in “ESG”-oriented portfolios as cigarettes are seen as hazardous. From my perspective, this makes MO less likely to experience a significant sell-off as the stock may be less widely held in passive portfolios. Altria has a free cash flow yield of 8%, making this an appealing value play for the portfolio.

Conclusion

Overall, COWZ offers investors an appealing selection of value-oriented stocks that provide a certain degree of defensiveness given their ability to generate free cash flow at an appealing valuation. Given the recent market turbulence, I believe COWZ can offer investors a certain level of confidence in owning high-quality assets in an actively managed portfolio. Compared to other actively managed portfolios, COWZ comes with an appealing expense ratio of 49BPS, making this portfolio relatively affordable for the quality of stocks offered. I recommend COWZ with a BUY rating.