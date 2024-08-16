VOO: The S&P 500 Should Be The Cornerstone Of Your Portfolio

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.59K Followers

Summary

  • I advise investors to build and hold a well-diversified portfolio through the market's up-and-down cycles. Such a strategy is a proven way to build wealth.
  • Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is an excellent and cost-effective option, with strong exposure to the technology sector and top holdings in AI and cloud computing.
  • VOO has a strong performance track record with a 10-year average annual return of 13.1%, making it a solid choice for investors looking for market exposure.
  • In my opinion, the S&P 500 should be the foundation (i.e., the largest holding) of a well-diversified portfolio, and the VOO ETF is an excellent choice for a foundation on which to build.

Gold Colored Crown On Black Background

MicroStockHub/E+ via Getty Images

My followers know that I advise them to build a well-diversified portfolio and to hold it through the market's up-n-down cycles. They also know that I believe they should build such a portfolio on the foundation

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.59K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, AVGO, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News