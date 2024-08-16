Shifting Fundamentals Call For CLO Selectivity

Aug. 16, 2024 3:42 AM ETCLOI
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.13K Followers

Summary

  • The collateralized loan obligation market has experienced a significant rally since late 2022, with prices soaring and spreads tightening to levels not seen since early 2022.
  • The market is starting to exhibit signs of weaker fundamentals, with a noticeable increase in deals exposed to lower-rated Caa/CCC holdings.
  • Given the current market dynamics, a selective approach focusing on the underlying CLO portfolio holdings is essential to navigate risks and enhance potential returns.

Collateralized Loan Obligations CLO is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

Although CLOs have rallied and demand remains strong, early signs of weaker fundamentals highlight the need for a more selective, bottom-up approach to CLO investing.

The collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market has experienced a significant rally since late 2022, with prices

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
4.13K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLOI--
VanEck CLO ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News