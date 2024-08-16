Snowflake Stock Looks Unsustainable Before Q2 Release

Aug. 16, 2024 4:49 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Snowflake Inc. stock has continued to decline despite market growth, reflecting concerns about slowing business growth and rising operating costs.
  • I consider the Q1 financial results to be weak, with a declining net revenue retention rate and poor guidance for EBIT margin.
  • Concerns about customer retention issues following a data breach and high valuation multiples suggest a "Sell" rating for Snowflake stock before Q2 FY2025 release.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Бизнесмен цепляется за веревку, свисающую со стрелы

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

In May 2024, I issued a "Sell" rating for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stock when it was trading at $147 apiece. Since then, despite some serious volatility, the broader market, as represented by the S&P

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
10.24K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News