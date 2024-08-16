Frontdoor Continues Its Offensive Ascent, Reiterate Buy

Aug. 16, 2024 4:55 AM ETFrontdoor, Inc. (FTDR) Stock
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
364 Followers

Summary

  • FTDR has continued to deliver strong earnings driven by pricing initiatives and operational efficiency.
  • The company posted another robust quarter with a record gross margin of 56%, beating estimates and raising EBITDA guidance.
  • Acquisition of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty provides diversification and margin accretion for the business.
  • Reiterate Buy on the back of its operational outperformance, margin uplift, shareholder initiatives and relative undervaluation.
Plumber fixing a pipe and talking to his clients in the kitchen

andresr

Introduction

In continuation with our coverage of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), we had ascribed a 'Strong Buy' rating on the back of its strong brand resonance, customer stickiness driving up its retention numbers and relative undervaluation. With the stock achieving its target price since

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
364 Followers
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FTDR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FTDR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTDR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News