andresr

Introduction

In continuation with our coverage of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), we had ascribed a 'Strong Buy' rating on the back of its strong brand resonance, customer stickiness driving up its retention numbers and relative undervaluation. With the stock achieving its target price since the publication, we would revisit the thesis following its recent results.

Investment Thesis

FTDR has been the leader in home service plan business, well positioned to deliver sustained growth leveraging its significant scale and network. The company has beaten consensus estimates since several quarters and have delivered robust earnings driven by its pricing initiatives and operational efficiency. In its recent quarter, the company delivered a record 56% gross margin and further raised its full year EBITDA guidance by ~7% to $390 mn (at mid-point) from $365 mn previously. Its flexible balance sheet with low leverage and recent foray into new home warranties business through its 2-10 acquisition bodes well for the company's future. Given its strong operational resiliency, strategic synergies and relative undervaluation, we reiterate our Buy rating with a target price of $60.

Another Robust Quarter

FTDR posted another strong quarter with revenue growth of 4% YoY to $542 mn, topping the estimates and above its quarterly guide of $530 - $540 mn. This was largely driven by pricing impact, up 7% YoY, partially offset by volume decline of 3% over the prior period. Renewals which contributes ~80% of the total revenue jumped 6% YoY driven by higher average prices partially offset by declining volumes. The real estate and direct-to-consumer segments continue to face significant headwinds in the aftermath of a turmoil in the real estate market, with revenues down 14% for each segment. Other revenue jumped 46% YoY to $35 mn primarily as a result of strong HVAC sales on the back of its continued offtake of its initiative launched last year.

Gross margins expanded 470 bps YoY to a record 56%, its highest ever quarterly gross margin since it became public in 2018. This was on the back of 1) lower than expected HVAC service requests despite a relatively cool weather 2) process improvements leveraging purchasing power for suppliers leading to a record 85% utilization of its preferred service network and 3) claims cost adjustment from prior periods

Data by YCharts

However, this quarter or the first half (which saw gross margin of 54%) is an anomaly primarily as a result of lower than expected improvements on YoY basis on pricing impact due to higher base along with higher expected service call requests as that remained below-average in H1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 31% YoY with margins expanding by 570 bps YoY driven by gross margin expansion along with SG&A leverage on the back of sales optimization. Adj. EPS jumped 47% YoY to $1.27 beating estimates pegged at $1.00 on the back of robust operational performance and share repurchases.

Balance sheet position continues to be strong as its strong cash generating ability enables them to lower its debt load. Net Debt to Trailing 12M EBITDA has fallen from 1.5x to 0.85x amidst the company's focus on deleverage amidst current tough macroeconomic conditions. It also announced a new 3-year share repurchase plan worth a massive $650 mn while FTDR having already bought back $83 mn on a YTD basis.

Future Outlook

FTDR maintained its 2024 revenue guidance of $1.81 - $1.84 bn, albeit slightly changing the revenue contribution from the channels. It increased its other income from $100 mn to $110 mn driven by continued strong performance of HVAC sales while slightly tweaking its real estate growth outlook down 15% from down 15 - 20% previously. DTC revenues is expected to be down 15% from down 10% previously.

Challenging Real Estate Market

US Existing home sales has been down with Real Estate Industry facing recessionary pressures. This comes amidst the record interest rate increases by the US Fed and more so towards the expected rate cut which has not yet materialized prolongs the pain for the industry.

Data by YCharts

As a result, house prices continue to remain elevated with inventory being sluggish, further putting pressure on the housing market. The expectation for 2024 existing home sales has further reduced from 4.7M at the start of the year to 3.9M currently, demonstrating the significant turmoil in the market.

NAR, Company presentation

However, the company has been able to witness green shoots, with Q2 RE revenues down 14% (higher than 15 - 20% decline expected and also higher than ~20% decline observed in Q1). With the turn in real estate industry as demand stabilizes and worst to be likely behind along with positive trends, slight upgrade of revenue is encouraging and appears achievable given its strong foothold.

Guidance Raised

FTDR has raised its guidance for gross margins to be above 51% from 50% previously, driven by its strongest H1 performance since listing. The gross margins are expected to be down in H2 as it expects higher number of service call requests, modest price impact due to base effect along with claim cost inflation which would put downward pressure on the margins. It also raised EBITDA guide from $360-$370 mn to $385-$395 mn on the back of gross margin uplift. We believe this could likely be conservative as the green shoots in real estate along with network optimization and customer initiatives could likely point towards a higher margin profile.

Positives from 2-10 Acquisition

FTDR announced acquisition of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty for a consideration of $585 mn. 2-10 is a leading provider of new home structural warranty protection plans covering one in five new home builds in the US, as well as traditional home warranty plans. Frontdoor does not offer new home plans, and thus 2-10 brings an adjacent line of business complementary to Frontdoor's warranties, which provides coverage to existing home appliances and systems. We believe this provides a better diversification into new home sales with the acquisition being margin accretive (EBITDA margin of 2-10 was 21.7% in 2023 compared to FTDR's 19.4% on standalone basis) while also providing further room for margin improvement due to synergistic benefits. The transaction was done at ~13.5x EV/ EBITDA which is at a premium to FTDR's trading multiple, with the company likely leaning towards debt to finance the transaction. We are positive on the 2-10 Acquisition, underscoring management's commitment to drive growth through organic (having raised the margin profile over the past several quarters) and inorganic routes.

Valuation

Given FTDR does not have any direct listed peer within home repairs segment, we continue to compare it with service-oriented consumer-facing businesses. Despite the recent run-up, the company continues to trade at 15.7x, at a discount to its peers as well as to its long-term average of ~22.8x. We believe the muted real estate outlook continues to weigh on the company's stock, however, its operational resilience, margin profile and consumer stickiness as demonstrated by strong retention numbers warrants a rerating. In addition, the closing of the 2-10 acquisition, bringing in operational synergies, as well as cross-selling abilities, would further lead to an uplift in its margin profile. We value the stock at 20x, in line with its long-term average, and raise our target price to $60. Reiterate Buy.

Data by YCharts

Risks to Rating

Risks to rating include

1) Fed's inability to cut interest rates for a prolonged amount of time would have an adverse impact on the real estate market and would lead to further pain in the industry.

2) Gross margins have witnessed strong outperformance on the back of pricing action and lower service requests. The gross margins could face downward pressures as service requests jump up and pricing benefit wanes.

3) HVAC sales have jumped significantly in the past couple of quarters, with the company expecting an incremental $10M in revenues for the year compared to their previous guidance. If the sales do not materialize, that would have a negative impact on the topline.

Final Thoughts

FTDR has performed exceptionally well, beating estimates for the eighth straight quarter amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions. We believe its continued outperformance driven by its operational efficiency and brand resilience backed by a robust balance sheet and management capability to drive growth enables them to generate strong cash flows. In addition, its relative undervaluation warrants a rerating, and we reiterate our Buy rating, ascribing a target price of $60.