Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: August 2024

Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Summary

  • Treasury yields declined on softer economic data that paves the way for a September rate cut by the Fed.
  • Demand for credit remained robust as investors anticipate stronger returns with a potential Fed move toward easing.
  • While municipal bonds lagged U.S. Treasuries, returns were strong enough to flip year-to-date performance positive.

By Katherine Nuss, CFA

Our proprietary Fixed-Income Monitor compares yields and credit spreads over 20 years of history and across fixed income. It's designed to help investors identify opportunities and risks in the asset class.

Key takeaways for

Columbia Threadneedle Investments
