Meituan: Near-Term Concerns Gave Us An Attractive Opportunity To Increase Our Position

Aug. 16, 2024 4:20 AM ETMeituan (MPNGF) Stock, MPNGY StockBDNCE
Davis Advisors profile picture
Davis Advisors
6 Followers

Summary

  • For the first six months of 2024, Meituan, up 36%, was the largest contributor.
  • Based on its strong competitive position, we believe Meituan owns the most attractive food-delivery business globally.
  • Going forward, we remain excited about Meituan’s long-term prospects in this business.

The popular shared bicycles operated by Meituan are waiting ready for customers on Street, Chengdu, China.

Fanliso/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

For the first six months of 2024, consumer-facing internet holdings were major contributors to DIF’s outperformance. Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), up 36%, was the largest contributor as

This article was written by

Davis Advisors profile picture
Davis Advisors
6 Followers
About: • An independent, employee-owned investment management firm founded in 1969. • A time-tested investment discipline offered to clients through ETFs, mutual funds, variable annuities, separately managed accounts, and offshore funds. • Founded more than 50 years ago, our mission has been to serve our shareholders with high integrity. How We Seek to Compound Long-Term Wealth • We employ a patient, long-term investment approach. • We seek to beat the index, not mirror it. True active management, high-conviction and benchmark-agnostic. • We believe stocks represent ownership interests in businesses and therefore we rigorously research company fundamentals. • We are highly sensitive to valuation, as price can be critical in generating attractive long-term investment results.

Recommended For You

About MPNGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPNGF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPNGF
--
MPNGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News