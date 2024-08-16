The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
For the first six months of 2024, consumer-facing internet holdings were major contributors to DIF’s outperformance. Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), up 36%, was the largest contributor as its China food delivery business rebounded strongly from COVID-related disruptions a year ago, and to date its in-store advertising business has successfully fended off competitive challenges from ByteDance’s (BDNCE) Douyin. Meituan’s first international expansion has, within a year, captured 27% market share to become the number-two food-delivery player in Hong Kong.
Meituan is China’s leading super app for local services with more than 700 million users annually. The company operates the go-to platform for local business search and discovery (e.g., restaurants, salons, spas, karaoke, etc.) built on user-generated reviews, ratings, photos/videos and recommendations. In addition, the company offers a range of other popular services such as food delivery, hotel booking, movie-ticket reservations and shared-bike rentals.
Among its many products and services, food delivery is the most valuable because of its scale (nearly 20 billion orders amounting to about $130 billion in meals in 2023) and high user frequency (customers order 39 times per year on average). Based on its strong competitive position (about 70% market share), proven profitability and solid growth prospects, we believe Meituan owns the most attractive food-delivery business globally.
Outside of food delivery, the company’s local services marketplace business monetizes largely via commissions on in-store coupons, along with hotel bookings sold and advertising for increased merchant visibility in the app. Given Meituan’s well-known brand in local services and the low costs associated with running the platform, this business has been a major driver of profit growth since its initial public offering.
However, during the last two years, the company has had to respond aggressively to competitive encroachment into the local services space by Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, which has resulted in slower profit growth for the business. We believe these profit growth headwinds will prove temporary and that both Meituan and Douyin will learn to share the market rationally over the long-term, with Meituan maintaining overall leadership and Douyin excelling in certain use cases and verticals that are better suited to its strength in livestreaming. Given the relatively low online penetration rate of local services, especially as compared to e-commerce, and the still attractive duopoly market structure going forward, we remain excited about Meituan’s long-term prospects in this business.
These near-term competitive concerns gave us an opportunity to substantially increase our position in Meituan at very attractive prices. Even after the 36% year-to-date stock price increase, we still find Meituan’s valuation attractive at 14x 2024 and 11x 2025 normalized owner earnings, given the company’s durable market position and management’s track record of strong execution and value creation.
Beyond the competitive threat from Douyin, key risks we are closely monitoring include the potential for increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly as it relates to courier employment and benefits, and market saturation in food delivery caused by an inability to increase penetration among lower-income consumers.
