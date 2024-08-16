Matteo Colombo

Investment update

Following my last publication on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) there have been several updates to the investment debate and with the business trading around my estimates of fair value, I've decided to pare my rating on the stock to a hold in light of more selective opportunities elsewhere.

This is a name I am tremendously familiar with, having covered it multiple times here on SA dating back to 2022, in chronological order:

In the last report, I spent considerable time unpacking market-implied expectations and what OPCH needed to do in order to trade higher. Critically, my view is the company has now fulfiled these requirements, and valuations are now stretched such that 1) margin of safety is low, and 2) the company's compounding ability is equally low from here in my view.

As such, I revise my rating on OPCH to a hold due to the reasons raised in this report, fairly valued ~$30/share.

Q2 FY'24 earnings breakdown

Sales were +15% YoY to $1.2Bn on earnings of $0.30/share in Q2 FY'24. Growth was underscored by upsides in its acute and chronic therapy portfolios. Critically, management said it abated several of the headwinds plaguing OPCH's corporate value. Per the earnings call:

Consistent with the expectations articulated on the first quarter call, we believe we have effectively resolved the supply chain challenges late in the second quarter and as John mentioned in his comments, we have made significant progress in recovering from the Change Healthcare situation... ...As we sit here today, our cash flow position has effectively recovered from the situation and working capital is back in line with where we would expect it to be in the ordinary course.

Revenue upsides are noted (Figure 2) but have been priced in quickly since Q2 numbers. Management subsequently revised FY'24 guidance to the upside and projects ~$4.85Bn at the top line on adj. EBITDA of $450mm at the upper end of the range. It says it can produce ~$300mm of OCF on these numbers, down 19% YoY.

It pulled this to a gross of $240mm (+300bps) as it salvaged $8-$10mm of transitory procurement benefits that inflated results last year. Notably, management fixed all the issues impacting its pharmacy operations due the Change Healthcare headwind, so it should probably be given high marks for that. It also gained leverage on the SG&A line, with corporate costs at a record low of 12.5% of sales.

One of the issues marring OPCH's top line is product mix, as not all its portfolio is pulling its economic weight. For instance, management noted on the call that revenues are "comprised of dozens of therapeutic categories and 100s of drugs, some growing north of 20% and some in decline". This is a headwind for sure, as we have business-as-usual CapEx going into these underperforming segments. Such that one half of the portfolio balances the other. This is not the hallmark of efficient capital allocation in my view, and it's something I've been critical of OPCH for some time now.

Buybacks commenced

That said, management said it has started "strategic capital deployment" on the call. This consists of mining the acquisition pipeline and also "reengaging in share repurchase[s]". It bought back $78mm in Q2 and has bought $118mm this YTD. I'm not so sure about this. Companies that buy back stock are exceptional value creators - when the intrinsic value of the stock is undervalued. It increases our ownership in presumably wonderful businesses without any additional capital outlay. Moreover, shares can be tendered in equal lots to repurchase, to create a 'yield' without changing ownership stake in a business.

But my view is OPCH's stock isn't significantly undervalued, meaning the decision to buy back stock is questionable in my view. I'd rather see it investing for efficiencies or cleaning up the top line to free up capital for more high-return projects.

My view of the company's earnings are they were weaker than expected, despite management's efforts in addressing the obvious headwinds plaguing the business. Even with the revised guidance, there just isn't enough flesh to put on the skeleton in my opinion when benchmarked against more selective opportunities of similar risk. This supports a revised hold rating.

Valuations fully captured, compounding ability limited

The propensity of OPCH to compound is intrinsic valuation at outsized rates is predicated on the ability to 1) produce high returns on its capital base, 2) reinvest most of these cash flows, and 3) repeat the process. My view is that it can reinvest ~16-17% of NOPAT on avg. over the coming years (see: Appendix 1) at marginal rates of ~30%, which are high. But, these economics aren't enough to move the business valuation. It trades at ~2.4x EV/IC, and this is fair in my view.

Valuation insights

Carrying this multiple forward on my estimates gets met to ~$30/share by FY'26E, in line with where it trades today. The fact is it can't grow its asset base fast enough, or profitably enough, under present conditions to attract a premium or outperform higher quality offerings.

The present value of discounted cash that I believe OPCH could produce for a private owner above a rate of 6% (which reflects the starting yields on many investment-grade corporates) and discounted at our threshold rate of 12% is worth ~$26/share under base case assumptions. This rises to ~$32/share in the upside case, leaving little wiggle room to work with in forecasting error on the upside. A hypothetical investment producing 12% ROICs with 100% reinvestment capacity is with ~$38/share under these same conditions, illustrating an opportunity cost of ~$12/share as well (we believe this represents the LT averages of the market, and is therefore a reasonable hurdle rate to employ).

Risks to investment thesis

Upside risks to the thesis include 1) management producing >15% ROICs as this shifts the valuation higher, 2) sales growth of +10% p.a. to FY'26E for the same reasons, and 3) investors paying >3x EV/IC (I give this a low probability without the presence of capital-light earnings growth).

On the downside, ROICs may compress further, seeing it trade <2.4x, and there is scope the underperforming revenue lines could grab an outsized share of the top line, being a drag on performance. Further, investors must recognize all the macro-level risks currently in play, including the rates/inflation axis, and geopolitical risks which may spill over into broad equity markets.

Investors must recognize these risks in full before proceeding.

In short

I've revised my rating on OPCH to a hold in this note, as the economic characteristics of the business mean I see if difficult to compound its intrinsic worth beyond current levels without substantial multiples expansion. My scenarios give a low probability weighting to this event, and thus we must rely on its fundamentals, which are not attractive compared to more selective opportunities of similar risk at this juncture. Returns on capital are at risk, and under-performing revenue lines could be a drag on performance moving forward in my view. Net-net, revised to hold at $30/share valuation.

