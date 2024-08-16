lillisphotography

Today's article revisits Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE). Alpine is a U.S.-based real estate investment trust that owns and operates commercial net-leased units. The REIT has navigated a challenging real estate market and garnered significant momentum in the past month, bringing it into the limelight.

We last covered Alpine in March, when we assigned the REIT a bullish rating. However, material events have occurred since then, so we revisited our outlook.

Here are our latest thoughts about Alpine's prospects.

Recent Performance

Alpine's market value has increased steadily in the past three months, much of which was systematically driven. However, Alpine gained additional momentum after it released its second-quarter earnings report in July, which saw it beat its funds from operations (per share) estimates by five cents and its revenue estimates by $280,000.

Data by YCharts

Despite the REIT's solid performance, many might be worried about a correction as the general market environment is uncertain. Moreover, Alpine's idiosyncratic features must be considered before riding the wave.

Let's move along into an updated review of Alpine's portfolio.

Portfolio Review

Salient Data

A glance at Alpine's salient data shows that its implied capitalization rate has shifted up by 30 basis points since our latest analysis. Furthermore, the REIT's base rent from investment-grade tenants has increased by 200 basis points, its occupancy has stayed level at 99.1%, and its weighted average lease term has decreased by 3.6 months (or 0.3 years).

Basic Portfolio Data (Alpine)

The company's salient data illustrates enhancements in the quality of its tenant base and accelerating capitalization rates. However, the question becomes: What has been the root cause of rising cap rates? We'll address this question later when we look at new leases, the macroeconomic environment's impact, and acquisition/disposition activity; let's discuss Alpine's other features first.

Alpine thinks its adjusted funds from operations will outpace its peers this year. Whether true or not, we think Alpine is well-positioned to benefit from sustained AFFO growth. In fact, the REIT's Q2 AFFO surged by 9.5% year-over-year with no noticeable adjustments in non-core line items.

AFFO Growth Peer Comparison (Alpine)

Furthermore, data shows that Alpine's portfolio quality and concentration risk are continuously improving. For example, the company has trimmed its top-tenant base rent by 900 basis points since 2019. Moreover, Alpine's state base rent has more than halved while rent from investment-grade tenants has improved from 36% to 67% (all since 2019).

Unless used as a core anchor, onboarding investment-grade tenants can reduce a REIT's pricing power, but we think Alpine's net lease program dilutes the risk on a net basis. Additionally, compared to larger REITs like Realty Income (O), Alpine remains relatively nimble, meaning its inefficiencies and portfolio adaptability risks are likely lower.

Portfolio Concentration (Alpine)

To conclude this section, let's look at Alpine's liability level.

Alpine's weighted average cost of debt is 3.75%, which we consider low, given the REIT's implied capitalization rate. A pending U.S. interest rate pivot might allow the refinancing of Alpine's cost of debt.

Cost of Debt (Alpine)

Despite being positive about Alpine's cost of debt, we highlight its rising leverage ratio as a risk factor. Alpine's Net Debt-to-TEV rose to 53% in Q2. Additionally, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 7.4x, which we consider high.

Alpine is a fast-growing REIT. Nonetheless, as discussed later, the U.S. economic variables are volatile, meaning high leverage might enhance Alpine's tail risk.

Debt Ratios (Alpine)

Acquisitions and Dispositions

Acquisitions

During the past quarter, Alpine invested $20.7 million, including a $14.6 million equity investment in a retail property occupied by Golf Galaxy and Best Buy. Moreover, the investment entails a weighted average lease term of 4.6 years.

Furthermore, Alpine invested in a "one first mortgage construction loan" of $6.1 million loan with a yield of 11.5%.

In our opinion, Alpine's loan provides a diversification play and taps into a high-yield environment, allowing it to generate income and potentially hedge its own liabilities. Further, the REIT's new equity position seems robust as we think it has high-quality tenants; sure, the lease term could've been longer. Nevertheless, shorter lease terms often provide mark-to-market benefits when inflation is uncertain.

The REIT calculated a total going-in yield of 9.5%. We believe this rate is high, which isn't surprising given that asset valuations have leveled down in recent quarters.

Dispositions

Alpine disposed of two properties during Q2. Dispositions totaled $6.6 million and generated $900,000 in capital gains. Moreover, the company exited the units with a cash capitalization rate of 7%.

We find the REIT's quarterly dispositions highly compelling, as capital gains are hard to achieve in the current market environment. Additionally, the REIT generated a lower cash capitalization rate of dispositions than acquisitions, which, although a simplistic vantage point, suggests good business.

Lease Agreements

More than half of Alpine's lease agreements are laddered, meaning mark-to-market adjustments are inevitable. However, about 42% of the REIT's lease agreements expire after 2031, providing continuity. We think Alpine's lease rollover schedule is well-balanced, providing a blend of inflation-linked exposure (with shorter-term leases) and low vacancy risk (with long-term leases).

The REIT's short-term rollovers likely assisted its quarterly capitalization rate growth as asset valuations have slid. We anticipate short-term leases to play a continuous role.

Lease Rollovers (Alpine)

Asset Class Outlook: Potential Influence on PINE

Green Street's commercial property index shows that retail property valuations have tanked since their peak. The price trajectory isn't surprising, as factors like peak mortgage rates, disinflation, and growing economic uncertainty have emerged.

Change in Commercial Property Values - Recorded Aug. 6 (Greet Street)

Adding to the aforementioned, components such as continued disinflation, waning business and consumer confidence, rising unemployment, and a slower annualized GDP growth rate suggest that the U.S. economy has entered a cooling period.

U.S. Economic Indicators (Trading Economics)

Cooling periods mean that outlying lease escalations are unlikely to occur. Nevertheless, we see a few positives.

Firstly, asset valuations have shed value, presenting a "buy the dip" opportunity to REITs such as Alpine. This opportunity can, in essence, push up the REIT's throughout-the-cycle capitalization rate. Additionally, key economic indicators and the Fed's narrative suggest an interest rate pivot is nearing, providing latitude to higher sectoral acquisition volumes, which might readjust Alpine's existing asset values upward.

Furthermore, although inflation has waned, it has stabilized. Therefore, lower mark-to-market lease rates might be met with lower input costs and lower costs of capital (due to an interest rate pivot).

Data by YCharts

In essence, we think the bad news is already baked into the commercial property market, and Alpine's best-in-class fundamental performance, which I discussed earlier, adds convexity to its fundamental outlook.

Valuation Outlook

Peer Analysis

We collected peer group data to judge Alpine's valuation outlook. The group includes Realty Income, Agree Realty, Broadstone Net Lease, EPR Properties, and NETSREIT.

The group has differences in portfolio exposure. Moreover, the selected REITs aren't all net lease pure-plays. Therefore, a margin of error is inevitable. However, you're never going to find perfectly asymmetrical comparisons. We are confident about our selection.

Peer Group (Seeking Alpha)

We decided to focus on Alpine's price-to-funds-from-operations and price-to-adjusted funds-from-operations metrics. The former is probably the most broadly used metric, whereas the latter better represents a REIT's economic reality.

Formulas here: P/FFO, P/AFFO.

Alpine's P/FFO and P/AFFO are both below its peer group. Moreover, both metrics are lower than their own five-year averages, therefore suggesting relative and absolute value is in store.

REIT P/FFO P/AFFO Alpine 10.77x 10.57x Realty Income 14.93x 14.6x Agree Realty (ADC) 17.91x 17.69x Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) 11.76x 12.09x EPR Properties (EPR) 8.85x 8.94x NETSREIT (NTST) 12.91x 12.6x Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moving on to dividends.

Alpine has the second-highest average four-year dividend yield, the third-highest forward dividend yield, and the lowest payout ratio of its peer group.

As shown earlier, the REIT has shown blistering AFFO growth. We will not be surprised if Alpine reaches best-in-class status from a dividend perspective.

REIT Forward D. Yield 4-Y AVG Yield Payout % Alpine 6.47% 5.82% 68.07% Realty Income 5.25% 4.74% 74.11% Agree Realty 4.17% 4.17% 73.42% Broadstone Net Lease 6.66% 5.11% 77.65% EPR Properties 7.73% 5.83% 69.72% NETSREIT 5.33% 3.63% 68.34% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Aside: Here's the link to more comprehensive peer group data.

Risk-Return Attribution

To enhance Alpine's valuation outlook, we incorporated asset pricing metrics that we deem prudent. A discussion follows the next diagram.

Metric Value Sharpe Ratio 0.22 Skewness 0.16 Value-at-Risk (5%) 10.49% Click to enlarge

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Alpine has a Sharpe Ratio of 0.22, showing that its excess returns (over the risk-free rate) have dominated its volatility (measured with standard deviation).

Furthermore, Alpine has positive skewness, meaning its outlying returns tend to be positive rather than negative. Although its skewness is positive, the REIT has a noteworthy VaR (5%) of 10.49%, which means it has lost 10.49% or more (of its market value) in 5% of its traded months.

In essence, we think Alpine provides solid risk-adjusted returns, especially for a REIT. However, past returns aren't always repeatable, so we urge caution when observing Alpine's risk-return attribution.

Conclusion

We maintain a positive outlook of Alpine Income Property Trust. Despite macroeconomic and asset class-based headwinds, Alpine has continued to make significant strides by calling its cash flows.

Furthermore, Alpine's capitalization rate and investment-grade rent (as a percentage) have improved since our latest coverage, merging with the REIT's solid transactional activity to formulate an enhanced growth outlook.

Lastly, our relative valuation outlook and risk-attribution analysis deem Alpine undervalued, consolidating our judgment of Alpine's fundamental attributes.

Consensus: Market Outperform