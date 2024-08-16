The Good Brigade

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is a rather special mortgage REIT with a $10+ billion portfolio of primarily short-term rehab-oriented bridge loans provided to owners of multifamily residential properties.

In addition, the REIT also sells bundles of their originated loans to institutions such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and then manages these loans on their behalf for a fee (0.4% on average).

This business model enables Arbor to benefit from significant synergies between the lending and agency segment. Mainly, it allows recapture and recycling of initially invested capital, and it provides the company with a very reliable stream of management fees that the company earns on top of the spread it earns on its loan.

But while the business model is, in my opinion, great, its complexity and lack of transparency opens up the possibility for short attacks that claim that Arbor's lending practices are fraudulent. I covered the latest (and most important) short report by Viceroy Research in my last article, concluded that the claims were largely unfounded, and issued a BUY rating on the stock at $12.75 per share.

My BUY thesis was primarily based on improving housing market and interest rate dynamics, which are the main driver of people's willingness to take out rehab bridge loans, and therefore correlate strongly to Arbor's performance.

The call has done OK with an RoR of 9.8%, compared to the S&P 500 (SPX) which returned 8.5% over the same period. But recently, a news story came out saying that, triggered by the short report claims, Federal prosecutors and the FBI launched an investigation into Arbor's lending practices. The story resulted in a 17% intra-day drop in price and has been a gift in the skies for short sellers that continue to dominate the stock with a high short interest of 36%. I believe that the drop was an over-reaction. Arbor has a long 20-year history of being a publicly traded company and has been audited by Ernst & Young the whole time and there has been no evidence of any fraud at any point.

Following the drop in price, now could be a good time to load up on shares, before certain bullish catalysts play out. You see, Arbor's business is very sensitive to interest rates because the company earns a relatively tight spread on its loans (<2%) and is quite heavily leverage (5.2x). And the Fed seems likely to cut interest rates sooner rather than later, and I expect that it may actually cut by even more than is currently expected. As a result, I see high potential for price appreciation in the stock in the near future, which has the potential of being magnified by a short squeeze as short sellers unwind their trades.

What makes Arbor's business sensitive to interest rates?

In order to understand why interest rates are so crucial for Arbor, you have to understand their lending business a little more deeply.

Arbor provides short-term floating rate loans, which means that the interest rate changes dynamically with market rates. Moreover, the average interest rate that the portfolio earns is affected by collections, which tend to be positively correlated with interest rates, as higher payments inevitable put more burden on borrowers, therefore increasing the chance of default. These two forces work in opposite directions and, in a high rate environment, usually result in an initial rise in interest income, eventually followed by a decline as defaults start to occur.

It appears that Arbor is now in the second phase of the process described above, as during the second quarter Arbor's outstanding loans averaged an interest rate of 8.6%, down from 8.81% last quarter, due to an increase in the number of non-performing loans. In particular, the outstanding balance on 60-plus day delinquent loans increased by about $200 Million as a number of loans crossed the 60-day threshold.

Management recognizes that we are now likely at the bottom of the cycle with peak delinquencies and expects several quarters of sluggish performance with low net interest income. But ultimately, this will depend on what path interest rates take.

So far, we've seen how Arbor's top line is affected by rates, but to get the full picture, we have to look into their financing structure as well. In addition to equity, Arbor mainly uses collateralized debt obligations and repurchase facilities to fund their loans. This may sound complicated, but think of it as long-dated non-recourse floating rate debt. Since the debt is floating rate, logically it follows that an increase in rates results in increasing financing costs. During Q2, financing costs averaged 7.50%.

Because Arbor earns a relatively low spread between the rate it charges on its outstanding loans and its financing costs of only about 1.46%, any change in either the portfolio yield or financing costs has a large impact on profitability. Moreover, since Arbor is leveraged (at about 5 times), this impact is magnified when it gets translated into the stock price.

Consequently, I believe that the decision whether to invest in Arbor comes down to (1) housing market expectations, covered in detail in the last article, and (2) interest rate expectations.

Where are interest rates (and Arbor's price) headed?

I believe that inflation will decline below the Fed's 2% target by the end of the year as we work through the lag in shelter and auto insurance inflation, and have outlined this in detail in an article called A Bet On Rates I Am Willing To Make.

At the same time, the economy is giving us mixed signals, some of which indicate a recession may be approaching. While GDP growth has remained healthy throughout the first half of 2024, the labor market has softened for five consecutive quarters, with unemployment recently ticking up to 4.3%. Currently, Goldman Sachs (GS) estimates that there is a 25% chance of a recession by the end of the year, and an inverted yield continues to confirm this view.

No matter the scenario, I believe that the Fed may cut more than is currently being priced in as a result of either inflation surprising to the downside or the economy breaking.

Unsurprisingly, I expect Arbor to benefit in the soft landing scenario, but given just how leveraged and therefore sensitive to rates the company is, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock perform quite well (and certainly better than the broader market) even in a recession scenario with significant rate cuts.

This is supported by the fact that Arbor trades at pretty reasonable levels today, which leave space for potential upside. The stock trades at 1.08x book value, but when adjusted for the CECL reserve of $145 Million ($0.77 per share), the adjusted price to book stands at 1.01x.

That would be fair for a regular mortgage REIT, but Arbor derives extra revenue from their Agency business. Arbor itself values this at half a billion, but last time I argued that valuing the agency business at 2x revenue is more appropriate. With annual revenue of about $200 Million, this adds $400 Million to Arbor's fair value, about $2 per share for a fair value of $15.40 per share.

So in other words, I think that Arbor stock is undervalued by about $2 per share today, which leaves about 15% of upside to fair value based on today's rate expectation. Given the stock's sensitivity to rates, and high short interest, however, I would not be surprised if the stock went (at least temporarily) even higher.

Risks

It follows that any sort of increase in interest rates, or even rates declining slower than currently expected, would be bearish. This is the primary risk associated with the investment at this time.

Moreover, since Arbor is essentially a lender, there is a risk that a large portion of borrowers default on their loan at ones. This would clearly hurt the company's cash flow and in the very worst case, given Arbor's leverage, could even present bankruptcy risk. This risk, however, is more theoretical at the moment, as delinquencies are still at reasonable levels, and the company has set aside a sizeable CECL reserve to insulate some of the losses.

Bottom Line

Arbor is a complex business, but at the end of the day, its performance depends on two key variables - a healthy housing market and interest rates. I expect interest rates to decline more than is currently expected, which should drive Arbor's stock price higher. And combined with a significant unwind of the shorts, the move higher could be significant. This is also supported by the fact that today, the stock trades about $2 per share below its fair value.

Therefore, I rate Arbor a (Spec) Buy.