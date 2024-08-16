Argentinian Gold Reserves Arrive In London

Summary

  • In June, the UK received a gold shipment worth $150 million dollars from Argentina.
  • Most likely, the gold was sent by the Central Bank of Argentina to be used as collateral in the London Bullion Market.
  • The weight of gold reserves of a central bank, according to the IMF, may include gold deposits, and if appropriate, gold swapped.

In June, the UK received a gold shipment worth $150 million dollars from Argentina. Most likely, the gold was sent by the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) to be used as collateral in the London Bullion Market.

