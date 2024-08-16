ManuWe

Investment Thesis

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is a fast-growing molecular diagnostics company that focuses on selling prognostic tests for dermatological (skin) cancer, esophageal cancer and mental health patients. Castle Biosciences has demonstrated consistently rapid revenue growth and is trading at a cheap based on a 2.1x EV/TTM GP. In Q2 2024, Castle Biosciences inflected into net income and operating profitability in Q2 2024, which should drive more institutional and retail interest and thus a higher stock price.

Fast-growing, FCF positive companies that inflect into profitability have been some of our biggest winners. Two other healthcare stocks that we previously wrote about, TransMedics (TMDX) and Hims & Hers (HIMS), had similar financial profiles to Castle Biosciences and have doubled in the last 12 months. In a bull case scenario, Castle Biosciences could be worth $46 a share, or 70% upside. Our base case scenario suggests Castle Biosciences is fairly valued.

However, Castle Biosciences faces significant risks from the imminent loss of its DecisionDX-SCC (squamous cell carcinoma) business, as well as general obsolescence risk for its other cancer prognostics tests. We rate the stock as a BUY, but due to uncertainty related to continued Medicare coverage, this is a low confidence position for us.

Product Overview and Total Addressable Market

According to Precedence Research, the global cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $132 billion in 2022 to $305 billion in 2032, or a CAGR of 8.8%.

Chart 1: Cancer Diagnostics Market Size

Cancer Diagnostics Market Size 2022 to 2032 (Precedence Research)

Castle Biosciences itself estimates its TAM to be $8 billion, with $5 billion coming from their mental health IDgenetix mental health segment. The cancer diagnostics market is very large, and Castle Biosciences still only has a small fraction of this large market.

Castle Biosciences sells both prognostic tests and diagnostic tests, but its main focus is on selling prognostic tests to patients that unfortunately already have a cancer diagnosis. Diagnostic tests help determine whether cancer is present, while prognostic tests help determine the likely course of the disease and help guide treatment decisions. Prognostic tests are significantly more expensive than diagnostic tests.

Chart 2: Castle Biosciences Total Addressable Market

Castle Biosciences Total Addressable Market (Castle Biosciences August 2024 Corporate Presentation)

Initially, Castle Biosciences main product was DecisionDx-Melanoma, which helps melanoma patients and their doctors determine the best course for treating mela, but through acquisitions and organic growth, they have made good progress expanding their other tests. Castle Biosciences now has five products, three of which are targeted at skin cancer - DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-SCC (squamous cell carcinoma), MyPath Melanoma. The other two tests, TissueCypher and IDgenetix, target esophageal cancer and mental health.

Chart 3: Castle Biosciences Breakdown by Revenue

Robust Revenue Growth and Test Report Volume (Castle Biosciences August 2024 Corporate Presentation)

Q2 2024 Resulted Showed a Profitability Inflection

In their Q2 2024 report, Castle Biosciences inflected into both operating and income profitability while maintaining a 74% revenue growth rate. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled compared to Q1, which was already strong. TissueCypher, Castle Biosciences' esophageal cancer offering, was particularly strong with test reports increasing from 1447 to 4782, or a 230% YoY growth. Management raised guidance and is now expecting full-year revenues to be in the $275-$300 million range instead of the previous $255-$265 million range. In this guidance, management assumes Medicare-related DecisionDX-SCC decreases to zero starting Q4 2024. Overall, Castle Biosciences' Q2 2024 was very strong.

Fast-growing companies with reasonable valuations that inflect into GAAP operating and net income profitability have been some of our biggest winners. Furthermore, Castle Biosciences is likely recession-resistant. While not cheap, prognostic tests are ultimately a significant money-saver as they lead to more effective treatment plans and higher survival rates. As Castle Biosciences' tests are typically reimbursed by Medicare or insurance companies, we think Castle Biosciences will see muted impact in a recession.

Profitability and liquidity are key factors for institutional investors. As Castle continues to execute, we could see rating increases. Two other healthcare stocks that we previously wrote about, TransMedics and Hims & Hers, have doubled or tripled in the last 8 months based on similar dynamics.

Negatives and Risks

Imminent Loss of DecisionDX-SCC business

Castle Biosciences relies on Medicare for 48% of its revenues, with insurance companies making up the rest. Medicare appoints contractors that make local coverage decisions on a state-level that determine whether a test should remain reimbursable by Medicare based on clinical evidence. As such, Castle Biosciences' business model is heavily dependent on remaining reimbursable by Medicare and any threat. Seeking Alpha writer Edmund Ingham describes in more detail this issue and labels it a "Sword of Damocles" threat, which, we think, is an apt comparison.

Castle Biosciences' DecisionDX-SCC offering is particularly at risk, as Medicare contractors have already recommended that DecisionDX-SCC be removed in 2023. Novitas, a Medicare contractor responsible for Pennsylvania and thus Castle Biosciences' Pittsburgh laboratory, has delayed implementation so far while it collects additional evidence. Noridian, which covers Castle Biosciences' Phoenix, Arizona laboratory, has gone ahead and finalized the removal of DecisionDX-SCC, set for August 2024.

This is a significant blow to Castle Biosciences, but has already been reflected into the stock price.

General Obsolescence

Cancer prognostic testing is a rapidly changing field, and a new test may displace Castle Biosciences' existing tests. Even if Castle Biosciences retains Medicare coverage, a new cheaper test that also has Medicare coverage could displace Castle Biosciences' tests. This could be an existential threat to Castle Biosciences' product lines.

Financials and Valuation

Using a 5-year DCF approach, we get a target price of $28 in our base case scenario and $46 in our bull case scenario. In our base case scenario, we assume DecisionDX-SCC revenue disappears entirely next year, but is offset by continued growth elsewhere. In our bull case scenario, we assume Castle Biosciences manages to keep some of its DecisionDX-SCC business and grows other revenue at a high rate. We use the below assumptions:

In our base case, revenue growth drops 10% next year due to the loss of DecisionDX-SCC revenue before returning to growth, for an overall 5-year revenue CAGR of 11%.

In our bull case, the 5-year revenue CAGR is 20%, which is still a major deceleration from current 74% growth.

Gross margins remain unchanged at 82%.

Net margins are 16.4% in the long term. Castle Biosciences achieved a 10% net income margin in Q2 2024. Over time, SG&A as a percentage of revenue should decrease due to economies of scale and a lower growth rate necessitating less salespeople on a relative basis.

Diluted share count of 27.6 million shares with 3% dilution a year, leading to 32 million shares in Year 5.

Discount rate of 12%, which is high for a healthcare company where cost of equity is typically in the 8-10% range, but we want to be conservative in order to factor in obsolescence risk.

Table 1: Castle Biosciences Valuation Model - Base Case

Castle Biosciences - Base Case Model (Author's Analysis)

Table 2: Castle Biosciences Valuation Model - Bull Case

Castle Biosciences Bull Case Model (Author's Analysis)

Conclusions

We rate Castle Biosciences stock a BUY. While our base case scenario suggests the stock is fairly valued, we see 70% upside in a bull case scenario. As we don't truly understand the technical, medical and legal intricacies behind Medicare coverage decisions, this is a very low confidence position for us. Castle Biosciences is outside of our usual coverage universe, and we'd invite readers more technical knowledgeable to comment. We currently have a 0.5% position in the stock, but may sell it for better and clearer opportunities.

Looking purely from other qualitative aspects and the financials, however, the stock is very attractive. The income statement shows consistent revenue growth every quarter for the last several years. Castle Biosciences has also inflected into both operating and net income profitability, which attracts more institutional capital. The balance sheet is equally beautiful, with Castle's net cash position of $259M comprising one-third of the market capitalization, which allows for more potential M&A in the future and downside protection for the stock.