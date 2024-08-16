JamesBrey

The strength of Annaly (NYSE:NLY)'s second-quarter earnings sheet and an improving outlook for the mortgage REIT's net interest spread in the context of an upcoming Fed pivot are two reasons why I am up-grading shares of the mortgage REIT to strong buy. Inflation in July was only 2.9% which represented the fourth consecutive monthly drop and which makes a Fed pivot in September much more likely. With the net interest spread also improving, I believe there is an opportunity for income investors to buy into Annaly as we are nearing the Fed's pivot point!

Previous rating

Annaly's strong first-quarter earnings scorecard as well as an available discount to book value were two reasons why I changed my recommendation for mortgage REIT from hold to buy in April: Improved Value Proposition. I am further up-grading shares to strong buy as I believe Annaly's book value has bottomed and the Fed's changing federal fund rate trajectory should provide support for the largest mortgage REIT in the sector going forward. The dividend has also been well-supported by earnings available for distribution as well.

Improving net interest spread and Fed catalyst

Annaly's portfolio included chiefly agency mortgage-backed securities as of the end of the second quarter. Agency securities are securities for which the government, and specifically government-sponsored entities, guarantee the payment of interest and the repayment of the principal, which makes them preferred investment instruments for large mortgage REITs.

As of the end of the June quarter, Annaly had total investments of $90.3B in its portfolio, 71.3% of which related to agency mortgage-backed securities. Mortgage-backed securities are rate-sensitive and are therefore potentially lucrative investments as the Federal Reserve lowers the federal fund rate. Lower interest rates have a positive valuation impact on mortgage-backed securities, which means there is a potential revaluation catalyst for Annaly on the horizon as the Fed nears its pivot point. Other investments included residential credit risk transfer securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and commercial MBS.

Inflation fell to 2.9% in July, down 0.1 PP compared to the previous month. July was also the fourth straight month in which consumers and investors have seen falling inflation rates, which makes a rate cut in the near term that much more likely. Lower inflation is the strongest argument for a cut to the federal fund rate, which should help Annaly lower its interest costs and thereby improve the REIT's spread economics.

In the second quarter, Annaly's net interest spread amounted to negative 0.26% which marked a significant fall from a negative 0.52% net interest spread in the first-quarter. The interest spread is the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the funding costs associated with the REIT's financial liabilities. With the Fed set to lower the federal fund rate next month, Annaly's net interest spread is set to improve further, which I expect would make Annaly's earnings (and dividends) more attractive to income investors.

FY 2024 FY 2023 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter Net interest margin 0.24% -0.03% -0.25% -0.20% -0.15% Average yield on interest earning assets 5.17% 4.88% 4.55% 4.49% 4.27% Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities 5.43% 5.40% 5.37% 5.27% 5.00% Net interest spread -0.26% -0.52% -0.82% -0.78% -0.73% Click to enlarge

Annaly had earnings available for distribution (EAD) of $0.68 per share in the second quarter which calculates to a dividend coverage ratio of 1.05X which compares to a coverage ratio of 0.98X in Q1'24. On a TTM basis, Annaly dividend coverage ratio was 1.02X. While the dividend does not have the highest safety margin, it looks to be sustainable at this time. If the Fed's pivot results in a return to a positive net interest spread and higher earnings available for distribution, the dividend should obviously be less risky going forward.

Annaly's book value multiple

Annaly's shares are priced at a 3% premium to book value compared to a 12% premium for AGNC Investment (AGNC), Annaly's biggest rival in the mortgage investment business. Both Annaly and AGNC are top mortgage REITs and own considerable portfolios of mortgage-backed securities that have a strong re-pricing catalyst in a rising-rate world.

Annaly has a longer-term 3-year average P/B ratio of 1.0X and therefore trades at a 3% premium to book value. With the Federal Reserve being on the cusp of cutting the federal fund rate in September, which should be a catalyst for mortgage REITs, I believe Annaly is not only going to see stronger book value growth going forward but also potentially stronger earnings available for distribution. In my opinion, with improving spread economics (lower interest expenses), shares of Annaly could revalue higher and trade at price-to-book ratio of between 1.10X and 1.15X which, based off of a Q2 GAAP book value of $19.25, implies a fair value range of $21.18 and $22.14 per share. A revaluation to 1.10X would also align Annaly's valuation with the one of AGNC Investment.

Risks with Annaly

A higher-for-longer rate landscape has been a serious obstacle for a share price revaluation for Annaly, but with inflation moderating, the Fed is set to lower the federal fund rate, which should help the mortgage REIT sector in general. What would change my mind about Annaly is if the mortgage REIT failed to support its dividend with earnings available for distribution going forward.

Closing thoughts

Shares of Annaly have revalued 8.3% higher in the last six months, but the real money has not yet been made, in my opinion. My main reason for upgrading the mortgage REIT's shares from buy to strong buy is that moderating inflation in July has made a federal fund rate cut that much more likely, which I expect to be a potent revaluation catalyst for NLY. With the first federal fund rate cut now expected for September (and more likely to come in Q4), Annaly should benefit from tailwinds for its net interest spread (lower net interest expenses) which should boost its earnings and help make the dividend less risky for investors. I believe that Annaly has revaluation potential here, and I would not be surprised to see an expanding premium to book value for mortgage REITs that own significant investments in rate-sensitive mortgage-backed securities going forward!