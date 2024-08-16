Comcast: The Dividend Is Safe As Peacock Losses Narrow

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
723 Followers

Summary

  • Comcast is a consistent dividend payer with underperforming stock due to cable TV uncertainty.
  • Strong free cash flow and financial strength support dividend growth, especially as Peacock scales and losses decrease.
  • CMCSA's wireless business is growing, with the potential for increased margins as infrastructure expands and the customer base grows.

Cutting the cord on cable tv

BCFC/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a stable and entrenched enterprise that has managed to increase dividend payouts every year for more than a decade.

However, this stock has underperformed as of late due to the growing fears

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
723 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.Former Associate at a $10 billion hedge fund, with 15 years of professional experience in equity markets. Holds a First-Class Honours degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and is a CFA Level III candidate.An avid reader and a Berkshire Hathaway buff.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMCSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMCSA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMCSA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News