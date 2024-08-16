Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) recently published their Q2 2024 earnings results on August 7.

In this article, I will discuss some of the main highlights from their earnings release, among them, the $1.2 billion non-cash charge from goodwill and intangible asset impairments.

Given the significant decline in the share price in the past quarters, I believe that this $1.2 billion non-cash charge was fully anticipated and, therefore, fully priced in.

Furthermore, the significant insider buying activity by no other than the CEO and CFO, attractive valuation ratios, and the 20% increase in the share price since the earnings release led to my Buy ratio.

In the overview section of this article, I will provide you with the details behind my rationale.

As always, I will start with a brief company overview for those readers new to this stock.

Company Overview

Envista is a global company that operates through a portfolio of more than 30 dental brands, offering tools and equipment for dental implants, braces, dental imaging (X-rays), and general dental care.

They have two operating segments:

Specialty products and technologies: this segment focuses on dental implants and orthodontic products, like braces and aligners.

Equipment and consumables: this segment provides dental equipment, such as imaging systems (X-rays), and everyday dental supplies like fillings, cements, and infection prevention products.

To better understand the weight of each segment in their annual revenue, I considered including a table below with data from their latest 10-K.

Segment Revenue 2023 (in millions) Revenue 2022 (in millions) Specialty Products & Technologies $1,642.4 $1,598.6 Equipment & Consumables $924.1 $970.5 Total Revenue $2,566.5 $2,569.1 Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from the latest 10-K

Although specialty products and technologies represent 64% of their 2023 annual revenue, I like that they are not heavily reliant on one single segment.

Given that they operate in more than 130 countries, I have included below a breakdown of their revenue per geographical area.

Geographical Area Revenue 2023 (in millions) Revenue 2022 (in millions) North America $1,312.5 $1,366.4 Western Europe $569.4 $510.0 Other Developed Markets $127.3 $129.6 Emerging Markets $557.3 $563.1 Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from the latest 10-K

As you are about to see, my investment style places significant weight on management's skin in the game.

In my view, there are 2 ways to gauge if insiders have skin in the game. The first one is through beneficial ownership, and the second is through recent insider buying activity, especially following a selloff, which I will cover in the outlook section.

I considered including below a table from their latest 14A, showing the beneficial ownership of common stock by directors and executive officers.

SEC 14A

I am not pleased to see that, across all directors and exec. officers, they own just 1.3% of the common stock.

However, I am not fully disappointed with management's skin in the game, as I lean more on insider buying activity after a recent selloff. More on this topic in the next sections.

Recent Performance

Let's start with the cake: $1.2 billion non-cash charge from goodwill and intangible asset impairments in Q2 2024.

Considering the current market conditions in the US, with interest rates between 5.25% and 5.50%, and an annual inflation rate of 2.9%, I am not surprised that the key driver for the asset impairment was a softer market environment in the dental industry.

In these market conditions, consumers (including myself) tend to postpone dental aesthetic procedures, unless they significantly interfere with their day-to-day life.

Considering the 65% decline in their share price since March 2022, I see the reassessment of the expected future cash flows from goodwill and intangible assets as a healthy decision that, in my view, should have been made even earlier.

The other pressure in Q2 was a 10.1% decline in core sales in the equipment and consumables segment, mainly due to management's decision to reduce excess inventory in their North American distribution channels.

I am concerned about this reduction in inventory, especially in a developed market like the US, where they should have higher margins than in other developing countries.

Additionally, the high single-digit decline in their diagnostics end market reinforces my concern that dental professionals are postponing the purchase of diagnostic tools due to lower demand for this service, driven by the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Naturally, this led to a 3.2% decline in core sales YoY, totaling $633.1 million. In regard to their net income, I will be honest, I was pleasantly surprised to see that it is positive, however when looking at the sharp decline over the past year, I begin to sweat. In Q2 2024 their net income was $18.5 million, compared to $76.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Outlook

I will start with the share price.

Looking at the weekly chart below, most people would be turned off by simply looking at the chart, without looking further into their financials. However, as a contrarian investor, I like these stocks, so I looked even deeper.

TradingView

As I mentioned before, since March 2022, the share price dropped by 65%. However, this decline was progressive, with the RSI indicating overselling activity (by dropping below the 30 level) only once, in the period between October and November 2023.

When looking at the evolution of their operating and net income, this selloff seems justified, in my view. Also, the bull run in 2021 makes sense, after seeing the jump in net income from 2020 to 2021.

TradingView

However, their cash flow statements don't look necessarily bad. I like that their free cash flows have been positive, and it seems that they have been recovering since 2022.

TradingView

Debt-wise, I checked their bonds in the FINRA database. Given that none of their bonds are trading at an alarming level (below $40, for my investment style), I don't see any major risks.

Furthermore, things get quite interesting when looking at their valuation ratios. A quick look shows that they are undervalued when compared to the healthcare sector. Additionally, I also liked that most of their valuation metrics are below their 5-year average.

Now, just because the company is undervalued (when compared to the sector, and their own 5-year average) is not enough for me to open a long position. I need something more.

I like positive free cashflows, which is something I already mentioned above. In addition, one of the most important things to my investment style is cluster insider buying after (emphasis) a selloff.

A quick look at their latest insider transactions shows two transactions by the CEO and CFO. I included below the details:

Date Insider Name Qty Value Average Price 2024-08-13 Keel Paul A 30,000 $506,100 $16.87 2024-08-12 Hammes Eric D. 24,532 $400,608 $16.33 Click to enlarge

In my view, this significant insider buying activity is a good indication that both the CEO and CFO believe the share price is cheap.

Also, after the release of Q2 2024, the share price increased gradually by 20%. I believe the announcement of the asset impairment was priced in by shareholders, so when management released the news, the share price jumped.

Although my rating is a Buy, I haven't bought shares yet, as I am expecting a small pullback after the 20% increase in the share price following earnings.

If I see the share price down to ~$16.5, I might consider starting a long position, potentially buying call options, if IV drops.

Conclusion

I believe Envista presents a good buying opportunity for contrarian investors, like myself.

Despite the 65% share price decline since 2022 and current headwinds in their equipment and consumables segment, I see good potential in their positive free cash flows, and the recent cluster of insider buying activity, by the CEO and CFO.

In my view, shareholders have seen the recent asset impairment as something positive, and considering the decline in share price since the start of the year, I believe this $1.2 billion charge was already priced in.

To be transparent with the readers, I haven't bought shares yet due to the 20% increase in the share price since the earnings release. I will wait for a pullback, and for IV to cool off, before I open a long position, possibly buying call options.