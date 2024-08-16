Anastasia Yakovleva

Note:

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two weeks ago, leading offshore driller Valaris reported strong second quarter results, with both top- and bottom-line results coming in well ahead of management's projections:

Conference Call Transcripts

The outperformance was due to very strong revenue efficiency in combination with a number of contracts extending longer than previously anticipated. In addition, results benefited from certain costs pushing out into subsequent quarters.

Company Press Releases / Regulatory Filings

Revenue of $610 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $139 million increased to new multi-year highs. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.8% more than doubled on a sequential basis.

However, free cash flow remained negative due to a combination of higher working capital requirements and elevated capital expenditures, but with $410 million in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn $375 million credit facility, liquidity remains strong.

Backlog increased by 7% sequentially to $4.3 billion, mostly as a result of the recently announced multi-year contract award for the drillship Valaris DS-17 offshore Brazil:

Fleet Status Report

Please note that the backlog number does not include ARO Drilling, the company's unconsolidated joint venture with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO).

Unfortunately, Saudi Aramco recently decided to suspend the contracts of the jackup rigs Valaris 147 and Valaris 148, as outlined by management on the conference call:

Discussions are ongoing with Aramco, where there are other Valaris-leased rigs where our owned rigs could be subject to the suspensions instead of Valaris 147 and 148, along with the effective date for these suspensions. While we currently estimate the suspensions could adversely impact our full year 2024 EBITDA by up to $10 million, these two contracts represent just $35 million of our $4.3 billion in contract backlog. Taking a step back, the suspension of up to five additional rigs by Saudi Aramco does not change our view of the market as they represent approximately 1% of the global marketed jackup fleet.

While financial impact will be limited, the suspensions will result in further near-term idle time for the company's fleet after the semi-submersible rig Valaris DPS-5 and the drillship Valaris DS-10 concluded their respective contracts in recent weeks with limited near-term opportunities for follow-on work despite Valaris DS-10 being a high-specification 7th generation drillship.

In addition, the jackup rig Valaris 249 will be out of service for several weeks due to required repairs:

Regarding the Valaris 249, the rig recently incurred leg damage while moving off location in advance of its next contract. We currently estimate that the rig will be out of service for several weeks to complete the required repairs and that the total financial impact inclusive of out-of-service time and repair costs will range from $5 million to $10 million.

While there will be some offsetting factors, profitability is expected to be down sequentially despite an anticipated increase in revenues:

Q2 Conference Call Transcript

Even worse, management lowered full-year profitability expectations quite meaningfully:

Q2 Conference Call Transcript

On the conference call, management attributed the weaker outlook to the lack of follow-on work for Valaris DPS-5 and Valaris DS-10, required repairs on Valaris 249 and recent contract suspensions for Valaris 147 and Valaris 148.

However, the company expects cash flow to improve in the second half of the year due to a combination of higher dayrates and lower spend on reactivations and contract preparations.

Management also reiterated its commitment to shareholder capital returns:

Looking ahead, we expect to generate meaningful and sustained free cash flow in 2025 and beyond, and we intend to return all future free cash flow to shareholders unless there is a better or more value accretive use for it.

While the company remains optimistic about the industry's long-term prospects, the slower pace of contracting activity witnessed in recent quarters will likely result in Valaris experiencing increased near-term idle time for a number of rigs, with resulting impact on profitability and cash flows.

With contracting activity not expected to pick up until the second half of next year, I have reduced my Adjusted EBITDA estimates for 2024 by 10% and approximately 7% for 2025:

Author's Estimates

However, with the company's asset value already heavily discounted relative to its U.S. exchange-listed peers, I have reduced my price target just slightly from $92 to $90.

DNB Markets

Given more than 40% upside to my revised price target, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the shares.

Author's Estimates

Bottom Line:

While Valaris reported decent second quarter results, the recent lull in contracting activity in combination with additional contract suspensions by Saudi Aramco and damages suffered by a jackup rig caused management to lower full-year profitability expectations by approximately 10%.

With contracting activity not likely to pick up before the second half of next year, I have reduced my estimates and price target accordingly.

However, even when considering the muted near-term outlook, Valaris should still see a very material uplift in profitability and cash generation next year.

With the company committed to shareholder capital returns, I would expect Valaris to resume share buybacks and potentially initiate a quarterly dividend in the not-too-distant future.

Given more than 40% upside to my revised $90 price target, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the shares.