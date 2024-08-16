Invesco International Bond Fund Q2 2024 Review

Key takeaways
- The fund outperformed for the quarter
- The fund outperformed its benchmark for the quarter. The fund’s interest rate and credit exposure added to relative return, while foreign currency exposure detracted.
- Opportunity to benefit from income
- Income levels in international fixed income markets are attractive, in our view, particularly in emerging markets, where nominal and real interest rates remain elevated and inflation has generally continued to fall.
- Macroeconomic conditions appear to be aligning for international fixed income
- We believe improving global growth and loosening financial conditions across developed and emerging markets will benefit international fixed income. We think the US dollar could weaken if and when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) begins cutting interest rates.
Manager perspective and outlook
Global economic growth broadened in the second quarter, with some divergence. US economic resilience continued, though down from a higher level. Eurozone growth improved from a lower base and some emerging countries (such as India), in our view, really shined.
Select developed market central banks, including the European Central Bank, made their first interest rate cuts, as disinflation resumed after a first quarter setback. The Fed and the Bank of England remained on hold, but signaled easing in the second half.
Disinflation continued in emerging markets, though slower and more varied across countries. Central banks in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe continued to ease policy rates, while Asian central banks stayed on hold. Elections may be pivotal market drivers this year, with approximately 76 nations holding elections in 2024. While most have had limited effect thus far, we have been starting to see implications of policy uncertainty in certain countries. The US dollar remained rangebound, ending the quarter up 1.4%. We think the dollar could begin to weaken this year if and when the Fed begins cutting rates. Overall, we maintain a constructive outlook for international fixed income, led by emerging markets. Robust income and attractive interest rate differentials versus developed markets, in our view, offer income generation, while individual country dynamics offer compelling total return opportunities.
Portfolio positioning
During the quarter, we reduced the fund’s foreign currency exposure, primarily by decreasing exposure to the Chinese Yuan and South Korean Won. We decreased the fund’s duration positioning, primarily by reducing the underweight in developed markets. Credit exposure decreased for the quarter, mainly due to a reduction in investment grade exposure.
In line with our expectations, global economic growth has remained resilient while disinflation has generally continued. In emerging markets, central banks generally continued to cut rates in the second quarter, but largely maintained a bias toward restrictive monetary policy. Going forward, we believe the beginning of the Fed easing cycle is approaching and expect that emerging market central banks will be able to focus more on the domestic dynamics driving their monetary policies, after their focus on external shocks in the first half of 2024.
With US inflation data moderating and the labor market softening, market expectations have been building for a Fed rate cut in September. We still expect two Fed rate cuts this year, which should, in our view, be tailwinds for international markets, particularly emerging markets whose economies have been enjoying solid growth and low(er) inflation. In addition, we anticipate the US dollar could start to weaken if and when the Fed begins cutting interest rates.
Overall, we expect a favorable environment for international fixed income in the second half of 2024, led by emerging markets. Varying inflation and growth dynamics across different economies create, in our view, interesting opportunities. In certain countries, political (judicial independence in Mexico) and fiscal (Brazil) developments have been redirecting the attention of market participants beyond economic fundamentals, which has been keeping monetary policy normalization relatively gradual. Going forward, we expect greater variation in interest rates due to domestic policies rather than foreign exchange rates. We believe exchange rates will be more influenced by the US dollar trajectory.
As an active manager, we see a promising opportunity set to capitalize on. We believe income generation remains attractive, while diverging individual country dynamics offer compelling total return opportunities.
Portfolio characteristics*
|
Effective duration (years)
|
3.19
|
Weighted avg. effective maturity (years)
|
5.08
|
30-day SEC yield (Class A shares)
|
5.51
|
30-day SEC unsubsidized yield (Class A shares)
|
5.37
Quality breakdown
|
(% total)
|
AAA
|
8.1
|
AA
|
10.8
|
A
|
13.0
|
BBB
|
29.5
|
BB
|
30.3
|
B
|
2.1
|
CCC and below
|
3.2
|
Not rated
|
11.9
|
Cash and Cash equivalent
|
14.2
|
Derivatives & FX
|
-23.3
|
Investment categories
|
(% total)
|
Emerging Market Debt
|
47.5
|
Emerging Market Sovereign Bonds
|
40.4
|
Emerging Market Corporate Bonds
|
6.9
|
Others
|
0.2
|
Non-US Debt
|
43.1
|
Non-US Sovereign Bonds
|
29.5
|
Non-US High Yield Bonds
|
7.9
|
Non-US Investment Grade Bonds
|
5.7
|
Securitized
|
8.8
|
ABS
|
5.3
|
MBS
|
3.5
|
Cash & Cash Equivalent
|
14.2
|
Derivatives & FX
|
-23.3
|
Other
|
9.6
Top countries (% of total net assets)
Performance highlights
The fund’s Class A shares at net asset value (NAV) outperformed its benchmark for the quarter. The fund’s interest rate positioning and credit exposure added to relative return while foreign currency exposure detracted from relative return. The top contributors to relative return were credit exposure in the European Union, interest rate positioning in South Africa and positioning in the Chilean Peso. The largest detractors were positioning in the Brazilian Real, Mexican Peso and Argentinian Peso.
Contributors to performance
- Credit exposure in the European Union
- Interest rate positioning in South Africa
- Positioning in the Chilean Peso
Detractors from performance
- Positioning in the Brazilian Real
- Positioning in the Mexican Peso
- Positioning in the Argentinian Peso
Top/bottom rates relative returns
|
bps
|
South Africa
|
31
|
Supranational
|
27
|
Brazil
|
-20
|
Argentina
|
-26
|
Mexico
|
-31
Top/bottom FX rates relative returns
|
bps
|
CLP
|
27
|
TRY
|
22
|
ZAR
|
20
|
ARS
|
-67
|
MXN
|
-76
|
BRL
|
-78
Top/bottom credit relative returns
|
bps
|
United Kingdom
|
9
|
France
|
8
|
Turkey
|
-1
|
Portugal
|
-3
Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024
|
Quarter
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
Since inception
|
Class A shares (MUTF:OIBAX) inception: 06/15/95
|
NAV
|
-1.08
|
-2.57
|
2.13
|
-3.97
|
-1.99
|
0.08
|
5.45
|
Max. Load 4.25%
|
-5.24
|
-6.76
|
-2.14
|
-5.36
|
-2.84
|
-0.36
|
5.29
|
Class R6 shares (MUTF:OIBIX) inception: 01/27/12
|
NAV
|
-1.02
|
-2.44
|
2.43
|
-3.72
|
-1.65
|
0.46
|
1.00
|
Class Y shares (MUTF:OIBYX) inception: 09/27/04
|
NAV
|
-1.02
|
-2.23
|
2.62
|
-3.72
|
-1.74
|
0.34
|
3.66
|
Custom Invesco International Bond Fund Benchmark
|
-1.85
|
-3.76
|
0.90
|
-6.18
|
-2.83
|
-0.88
|
-
|
Expense ratios per the current prospectus: Class A: Net: 1.05%, Total: 1.15%; Class R6: Net: 0.75%, Total: 0.75%; Class Y: Net: 0.80%, Total: 0.91%.
Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee comparable future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Visit Country Splash for the most recent month-end performance. Performance figures reflect reinvested distributions and changes in net asset value (NAV). Investment return and principal value will vary so that you
may have a gain or a loss when you sell shares. Returns less than one year are cumulative; all others are annualized. As the result of a reorganization on May 24, 2019, the returns of the fund for periods on or prior to May 24, 2019 reflect performance of the Oppenheimer predecessor fund. Share class returns will differ from the predecessor fund due to a change in expenses and sales charges. Index sources: Invesco, FactSet Research Systems Inc., RIMES Technologies Corp. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses
reimbursed in the past, returns would have been lower. Performance shown at NAV does not include the applicable front-end sales charge, which would have reduced the performance.
Class Y and R6 shares have no sales charge; therefore performance is at NAV. Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. Class R6 shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details.
