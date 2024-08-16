Invesco International Bond Fund Q2 2024 Review

KanawatTH

Key takeaways

The fund outperformed for the quarter The fund outperformed its benchmark for the quarter. The fund’s interest rate and credit exposure added to relative return, while foreign currency exposure detracted.

Opportunity to benefit from income Income levels in international fixed income markets are attractive, in our view, particularly in emerging markets, where nominal and real interest rates remain elevated and inflation has generally continued to fall.

Macroeconomic conditions appear to be aligning for international fixed income We believe improving global growth and loosening financial conditions across developed and emerging markets will benefit international fixed income. We think the US dollar could weaken if and when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) begins cutting interest rates.



Manager perspective and outlook

Global economic growth broadened in the second quarter, with some divergence. US economic resilience continued, though down from a higher level. Eurozone growth improved from a lower base and some emerging countries (such as India), in our view, really shined.

Select developed market central banks, including the European Central Bank, made their first interest rate cuts, as disinflation resumed after a first quarter setback. The Fed and the Bank of England remained on hold, but signaled easing in the second half.

Disinflation continued in emerging markets, though slower and more varied across countries. Central banks in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe continued to ease policy rates, while Asian central banks stayed on hold. Elections may be pivotal market drivers this year, with approximately 76 nations holding elections in 2024. While most have had limited effect thus far, we have been starting to see implications of policy uncertainty in certain countries. The US dollar remained rangebound, ending the quarter up 1.4%. We think the dollar could begin to weaken this year if and when the Fed begins cutting rates. Overall, we maintain a constructive outlook for international fixed income, led by emerging markets. Robust income and attractive interest rate differentials versus developed markets, in our view, offer income generation, while individual country dynamics offer compelling total return opportunities.

Portfolio positioning

During the quarter, we reduced the fund’s foreign currency exposure, primarily by decreasing exposure to the Chinese Yuan and South Korean Won. We decreased the fund’s duration positioning, primarily by reducing the underweight in developed markets. Credit exposure decreased for the quarter, mainly due to a reduction in investment grade exposure.

In line with our expectations, global economic growth has remained resilient while disinflation has generally continued. In emerging markets, central banks generally continued to cut rates in the second quarter, but largely maintained a bias toward restrictive monetary policy. Going forward, we believe the beginning of the Fed easing cycle is approaching and expect that emerging market central banks will be able to focus more on the domestic dynamics driving their monetary policies, after their focus on external shocks in the first half of 2024.

With US inflation data moderating and the labor market softening, market expectations have been building for a Fed rate cut in September. We still expect two Fed rate cuts this year, which should, in our view, be tailwinds for international markets, particularly emerging markets whose economies have been enjoying solid growth and low(er) inflation. In addition, we anticipate the US dollar could start to weaken if and when the Fed begins cutting interest rates.

Overall, we expect a favorable environment for international fixed income in the second half of 2024, led by emerging markets. Varying inflation and growth dynamics across different economies create, in our view, interesting opportunities. In certain countries, political (judicial independence in Mexico) and fiscal (Brazil) developments have been redirecting the attention of market participants beyond economic fundamentals, which has been keeping monetary policy normalization relatively gradual. Going forward, we expect greater variation in interest rates due to domestic policies rather than foreign exchange rates. We believe exchange rates will be more influenced by the US dollar trajectory.

As an active manager, we see a promising opportunity set to capitalize on. We believe income generation remains attractive, while diverging individual country dynamics offer compelling total return opportunities.

Portfolio characteristics*

Effective duration (years) 3.19 Weighted avg. effective maturity (years) 5.08 30-day SEC yield (Class A shares) 5.51 30-day SEC unsubsidized yield (Class A shares) 5.37 Click to enlarge

Quality breakdown

(% total) AAA 8.1 AA 10.8 A 13.0 BBB 29.5 BB 30.3 B 2.1 CCC and below 3.2 Not rated 11.9 Cash and Cash equivalent 14.2 Derivatives & FX -23.3 Click to enlarge

Investment categories (% total) Emerging Market Debt 47.5 Emerging Market Sovereign Bonds 40.4 Emerging Market Corporate Bonds 6.9 Others 0.2 Non-US Debt 43.1 Non-US Sovereign Bonds 29.5 Non-US High Yield Bonds 7.9 Non-US Investment Grade Bonds 5.7 Securitized 8.8 ABS 5.3 MBS 3.5 Cash & Cash Equivalent 14.2 Derivatives & FX -23.3 Other 9.6 Click to enlarge

Top countries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

The fund’s Class A shares at net asset value (NAV) outperformed its benchmark for the quarter. The fund’s interest rate positioning and credit exposure added to relative return while foreign currency exposure detracted from relative return. The top contributors to relative return were credit exposure in the European Union, interest rate positioning in South Africa and positioning in the Chilean Peso. The largest detractors were positioning in the Brazilian Real, Mexican Peso and Argentinian Peso.

Contributors to performance

Credit exposure in the European Union

Interest rate positioning in South Africa

Positioning in the Chilean Peso

Detractors from performance

Positioning in the Brazilian Real

Positioning in the Mexican Peso

Positioning in the Argentinian Peso

Top/bottom rates relative returns

bps South Africa 31 Supranational 27 Brazil -20 Argentina -26 Mexico -31 Click to enlarge

Top/bottom FX rates relative returns

bps CLP 27 TRY 22 ZAR 20 ARS -67 MXN -76 BRL -78 Click to enlarge

Top/bottom credit relative returns

bps United Kingdom 9 France 8 Turkey -1 Portugal -3 Click to enlarge

Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares (MUTF:OIBAX) inception: 06/15/95 NAV -1.08 -2.57 2.13 -3.97 -1.99 0.08 5.45 Max. Load 4.25% -5.24 -6.76 -2.14 -5.36 -2.84 -0.36 5.29 Class R6 shares (MUTF:OIBIX) inception: 01/27/12 NAV -1.02 -2.44 2.43 -3.72 -1.65 0.46 1.00 Class Y shares (MUTF:OIBYX) inception: 09/27/04 NAV -1.02 -2.23 2.62 -3.72 -1.74 0.34 3.66 Custom Invesco International Bond Fund Benchmark -1.85 -3.76 0.90 -6.18 -2.83 -0.88 - Click to enlarge