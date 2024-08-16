THD: Macro Improvements Point To Full Recovery In 2025

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
817 Followers

Summary

  • Thailand's economy should fully bounce back by late 2024 or early 2025, but growth still lags behind regional peers.
  • The World Bank projects Thailand's economy to grow by 2.4% in 2024 and 2.8% in 2025, slower than other regional markets.
  • Thailand's tourism industry is showing signs of recovery, with the potential for tourist arrivals to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2025.

Central Mosque, Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, Southern Thailand

wichianduangsri/E+ via Getty Images

Opportunity Overview

Thailand's economy has had to navigate multiple economic setbacks in recent years, and it appears that the economy may fully bounce back by the end of 2024 or early 2025. However, the economy's growth is still below

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
817 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About THD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on THD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
THD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News